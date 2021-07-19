Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed in Riyadh

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (right) receives Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Emirati Armed Forces Mohammed bin Zayed, at the King Khaled International airport in the capital Riyadh. Mohamed bin Zayed / Twitter

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, landed in Riyadh on Monday on a visit to Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Mohamed and his delegation were received at the King Khalid International Airport by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The two leaders explored avenues for enhancing ties and boosting strategic co-operation between their countries, state news agency Wam reported. They also exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings and prayed to Allah to end the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Khalifa to Saudi Arabia's King Salman, wishing him continuing good health and wellbeing.

The Saudi Crown Prince reciprocated by conveying King Salman's greetings to the UAE's President.

The sides discussed co-operation and accelerating joint efforts to ensure the higher good of the peoples of their countries and the whole region. They reviewed the latest regional, Arab and international developments of mutual concern and efforts to eliminate political challenges in achieving peace and stability.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by a delegation of officials, including Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, the National Security Adviser; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed; the Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Al Shamsi; and Mohammed Al Mazrouei, the Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

hall of shame SUNDERLAND 2002-03 No one has ended a Premier League season quite like Sunderland. They lost each of their final 15 games, taking no points after January. They ended up with 19 in total, sacking managers Peter Reid and Howard Wilkinson and losing 3-1 to Charlton when they scored three own goals in eight minutes. SUNDERLAND 2005-06 Until Derby came along, Sunderland’s total of 15 points was the Premier League’s record low. They made it until May and their final home game before winning at the Stadium of Light while they lost a joint record 29 of their 38 league games. HUDDERSFIELD 2018-19 Joined Derby as the only team to be relegated in March. No striker scored until January, while only two players got more assists than goalkeeper Jonas Lossl. The mid-season appointment Jan Siewert was to end his time as Huddersfield manager with a 5.3 per cent win rate. ASTON VILLA 2015-16 Perhaps the most inexplicably bad season, considering they signed Idrissa Gueye and Adama Traore and still only got 17 points. Villa won their first league game, but none of the next 19. They ended an abominable campaign by taking one point from the last 39 available. FULHAM 2018-19 Terrible in different ways. Fulham’s total of 26 points is not among the lowest ever but they contrived to get relegated after spending over £100 million (Dh457m) in the transfer market. Much of it went on defenders but they only kept two clean sheets in their first 33 games. LA LIGA: Sporting Gijon, 13 points in 1997-98. BUNDESLIGA: Tasmania Berlin, 10 points in 1965-66

Ultra processed foods - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

