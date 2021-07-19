Sheikh Mohammed sends Eid Al Adha greetings

Dubai Ruler offers warm wishes to all Arab and Islamic people celebrating the festival

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also wished for the good health, safety and security of all.

The National
Jul 19, 2021

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has sent Eid Al Adha greetings to all celebrating the occasion.

Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the people of the UAE and all Arab and Islamic people across the world who are marking Eid.

Writing on his social media page on Monday, Sheikh Mohammed also wished for the good health, safety and security of all.

Eid in the UAE: Covid-19 vigilance remains top priority

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, also sent a message of congratulations.

"During these holy days, we wish the people of the UAE and all Muslims around the world a blessed Eid Al Adha," Sheikh Maktoum wrote.

"May Allah grant us all health, peace and prosperity."

People in the UAE are enjoying a four-day holiday to mark Eid Al Adha.

Updated: July 19th 2021, 12:57 PM
