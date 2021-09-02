UAE then and now: Dubai's original Hard Rock Cafe, the legend lives on

John Dennehy
Sep 2, 2021

Today, life in the Emirates moves in the fast lane. In a new regular series to mark the 50th anniversary of the UAE, we take a little trip back in time and see just how much the country has changed.

The Chicago Beach Hotel, Ramada Dubai hotel and the Jumeirah TV tower are landmarks that once defined Dubai. They helped people navigate the city in the days before Google Maps and were places where fond memories were made.

And it didn't get more iconic than the much-loved Hard Rock Cafe.

Situated on Sheikh Zayed road, far away from the bright lights of Bur Dubai and Deira, the Hard Rock Cafe opened in December 1997 with a performance by none other than Chuck Berry. This was just before Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residence would reshape and extend the city once again.

DUBAI - MARCH 30,2008 -Hard Rock Cafe in Dubai Marina when first constructed in Dubai is sorrounded by desert because of the development going on high rise buildings and concrete road was developed. ( Paulo Vecina / The National ) *** Local Caption *** PV Hard Rock 15.JPG

Dubai's Hard Rock Cafe in 2008 on Sheikh Zayed Road. It was a year before it closed but the high-rises were already encroaching. Paulo Vecina / The National

The Hard Rock Cafe resembled a mini Empire State Building with two crossed concrete guitars, and it quickly became a famous landmark. It captured the freewheeling spirit of the times in a city that was set to expand far beyond what people thought possible.

It was also a popular stop off for people making the trek to Abu Dhabi. Michael Jackson apparently even had lunch there.

But change lay ahead. The Hard Rock Cafe was located near Dubai’s Media and Internet Cities and larger plans for the neighbourhood sealed its fate. It closed in 2009 and stood empty for a few years before the demolition crews moved in and the structure was torn down in 2013.

Not even a lively social media campaign that garnered thousands of supporters could save it.

It is not clear what happened to the original plans for the site as the global financial crisis intervened. Today, high-rise towers surround the area where the Cafe once stood. A new branch opened in Festival City in 2011, yet for many there will only ever be one Hard Rock.

UAE THEN AND NOW
UAE then and now: Centuries go by but Qasr Al Hosn remains the heart of Abu Dhabi

Not everyone agrees, however. Dubai resident Martin Talty told The National when the building was torn down that he couldn’t understand what all the fuss was about.

“I don’t really understand it,” he said. “Surely there are other things in the world for people to campaign about than two crossed guitars in front of a building.

“It’s not as if it’s the coming down of the Berlin Wall.”

Credit Score explained

What is a credit score?

In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk.

Why is it important?

Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages.

How is it calculated?

The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers.

How can I improve my score?

By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances.

How do I know if my score is low or high?

By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app.

How much does it cost?

A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

MATCH INFO

Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg:

Juventus 1 Ajax 2

Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

RESULT

Fifth ODI, at Headingley

England 351/9
Pakistan 297
England win by 54 runs (win series 4-0)

T20 WORLD CUP QUALIFIER

Results

UAE beat Nigeria by five wickets

Hong Kong beat Canada by 32 runs

Friday fixtures

10am, Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi – Ireland v Jersey

7.30pm, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi – Canada v Oman

Profile

Company: Libra Project

Based: Masdar City, ADGM, London and Delaware

Launch year: 2017

Size: A team of 12 with six employed full-time

Sector: Renewable energy

Funding: $500,000 in Series A funding from family and friends in 2018. A Series B round looking to raise $1.5m is now live.

The past Palme d'Or winners

2018 Shoplifters, Hirokazu Kore-eda

2017 The Square, Ruben Ostlund

2016 I, Daniel Blake, Ken Loach

2015 DheepanJacques Audiard

2014 Winter Sleep (Kış Uykusu), Nuri Bilge Ceylan

2013 Blue is the Warmest Colour (La Vie d'Adèle: Chapitres 1 et 2), Abdellatif Kechiche, Adele Exarchopoulos and Lea Seydoux

2012 Amour, Michael Haneke

2011 The Tree of LifeTerrence Malick

2010 Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives (Lung Bunmi Raluek Chat), Apichatpong Weerasethakul

2009 The White Ribbon (Eine deutsche Kindergeschichte), Michael Haneke

2008 The Class (Entre les murs), Laurent Cantet

