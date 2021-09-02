Coronavirus: UAE records 975 cases and no deaths for first time since 2020

Follow the latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here
The UAE reported 975 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday and no deaths for the first time since November.
It brings the total number of infections to 720,330 as cases continue to fall.
The latest figures came after 250,240 tests were carried out.
Another 1,511 people beat the virus, taking the number of recoveries to 708,155.
There are 10,132 active cases in the country.
Cases have been falling in recent weeks to under 1,000 as mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives have seen the UAE curb the virus.
Abu Dhabi on Thursday also lifted mandatory quarantine rules for people arriving into the emirate.
Before boarding to Abu Dhabi, all travellers must present a negative PCR test result from within 48 hours of departure. All travellers must also take a PCR test on arrival into Abu Dhabi with more PCR tests required depending on the country of origin.
