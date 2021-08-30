Dubai's Mall of the Emirates to host first snow volleyball tournament in the region

A runner competes in the DXB Snow Run during DXB Snow Week at Ski Dubai on August 14, 2020. Getty Images

Dubai will host the region’s first snow volleyball tournament in mid-October this year.

The four-day tournament will be held in Ski Dubai at the Mall of the Emirates.

It is being organised by Esperia Volleyball Academy in co-operation with Dubai Sports Council and Ski Dubai.

The event aims to strengthen Dubai’s position as a preferred venue for international sporting events.

Sports enthusiasts can register for training sessions at Ski Dubai's snow volley courts on August 31 and September 1 and 3.

Coaches from the Esperia Volleyball Academy will give tips to the participants during training sessions.

Ski Dubai has hosted a number of events recently, including the world’s first indoor edition of Red Bull Jump & Freeze on July 9 this year.

More than 20 teams slid down the slopes, hit the kicker and jumped into a pool of freezing water before a panel of judges, who selected the winners.

Last year in August, as Dubai gradually reopened its sports sector, Ski Dubai organised the "DXB Snow Week" and a ski and snowboard competition called the "Return to Safe Sport".

The competition, which was open to all competent racers, freestyle skiers and snowboarders, was divided into four snow sports disciplines, including the Alpine speed disciplines of Slalom Skiing and Giant Slalom and two freestyle disciplines, Slopestyle and Big Air.

The "DXB Snow Week" also featured the DXB Snow Run, which hosted participants from 46 different countries running 3km on the icy slopes, in sub-zero temperatures.

More than 10 events are scheduled to take place at the venue this season, including national and international tournaments such as the UAE Alpine Ski Championship, UAE National Ski and Snowboard Freestyle Championship and the 12th edition of Ice Warrior Challenge, an obstacle challenge.

All the events will be held with Covid-19 precautionary measures in place.

