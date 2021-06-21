World's first indoor Red Bull Jump & Freeze event to take place in Ski Dubai

Twenty teams of thrill-seekers in custom-made costumes will slide down the slope of Ski Dubai next month, as the city hosts the world’s first indoor Red Bull Jump & Freeze competition.

The event, held in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, will see participants slide in a vehicle of their choice (can even be home-made) and then jump into a pool of freezing water before a panel of judges.

Teams will be judged on costume creativity and overall performance.

Participants can make their own vehicles for the event. Courtesy Red Bull

It will take place on Friday, July 9, and anyone over the age of 16 can register their team, which can have two to three members, on the website.

They must submit a sketch of their costume and vehicle by Monday, June 28, with the selected teams to be announced the next day.

You're free to be as creative as you want , but, remember, your costume will get very wet.

Watch a video of the 2015 event in Lebanon here:

It’s free to enter, and winners stand the chance to win prizes such as hotel stays, entertainment passes for activities like Ski Dubai, Dreamscape and Vox Cinemas, as well as branded sports merchandise. Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third-place teams, plus the most creative group.

"Red Bull Jump & Freeze is an exciting addition to its calendar of events,” said Saeed Harab, secretary-general of Dubai Sports Council.

“With temperatures soaring outside, now is the ideal time to put your creativity to the test and enjoy the entertaining and fun atmosphere in sub-zero temperatures on the slopes.”

Mohammad El Etri, vice president of global snow at Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas, said they’re “calling on adventure-seekers across the UAE to get creative, test their limits and take the plunge”.

Red Bull’s Jump & Freeze event has previously taken place at outdoor ski resorts in Estonia, Lithuania and New Zealand.

In Lebanon, at the Mzaar Ski Resort, participants used skis, snowboards, inflatable dinghies and home-crafted vehicles to slide down the slope and into the pool, dressed in everything from wedding dresses to sombreros.