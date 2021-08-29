Sheikh Mohammed meets with regional leaders at Baghdad summit

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday said Baghdad’s hosting of a one-day summit marked a revival of the Iraqi capital’s “regional and global position” and a return to "writing a new story in the march of civilisation".
Sheikh Mohammed led the UAE delegation to the meeting in Baghdad that was attended by nine countries to discuss how to increase regional co-operation and reduce tension.
On the sidelines of the conference, Sheikh Mohammed held talks with a number of regional leaders.
He met Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid and they discussed "ways to enhance bilateral relations in the best interests of the two countries," according to a report by official UAE news service Wam.
“Our partnership with Kuwait is deep, old and renewed,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet.
“The future of the Gulf countries and the region is towards good, progress and prosperity with this co-operation and the new spirit in our region.”
Sheikh Mohammed also held talks with Iran's new foreign minister Hossein Abdollahian.
“I wished him success in his new duties by developing positive relations with neighbouring countries and consolidating relations based on the principles of wisdom and the interests of the peoples,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
He also held a separate meeting with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, Emir of Qatar.
The leaders discussed the conference and "its anticipated outcomes geared towards serving the lasting security and stability of Iraq, wishing the conference great success and progress and prosperity for the Iraqi people."
"The Gulf destiny is one … it was and will remain," Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet.
Engine: 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12
Transmission: eight-speed automatic
Power: 715bhp
Torque: 900Nm
Price: Dh1,289,376
On sale: now
Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing
Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111
Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre
Emirates airline – 600555555
Etihad Airways – 600555666
Ambulance – 998
Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries
Chitrabhanu Kadalayil: Is India's federalism facing needless stress tests?
C Uday Bhaskar: India's 'grand old party' needs to get younger
Charlie Mitchell: Only Congress can hold Modi to account
