Sheikh Mohammed meets with regional leaders at Baghdad summit

UAE vice president said regional conference marked a revival of Baghdad's regional and global position

The National
Aug 29, 2021

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday said Baghdad’s hosting of a one-day summit marked a revival of the Iraqi capital’s “regional and global position” and a return to "writing a new story in the march of civilisation".

Sheikh Mohammed led the UAE delegation to the meeting in Baghdad that was attended by nine countries to discuss how to increase regional co-operation and reduce tension.

On the sidelines of the conference, Sheikh Mohammed held talks with a number of regional leaders.

He met Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid and they discussed "ways to enhance bilateral relations in the best interests of the two countries," according to a report by official UAE news service Wam.

“Our partnership with Kuwait is deep, old and renewed,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet.

“The future of the Gulf countries and the region is towards good, progress and prosperity with this co-operation and the new spirit in our region.”

Sheikh Mohammed also held talks with Iran's new foreign minister Hossein Abdollahian.

“I wished him success in his new duties by developing positive relations with neighbouring countries and consolidating relations based on the principles of wisdom and the interests of the peoples,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

He also held a separate meeting with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, Emir of Qatar.

The leaders discussed the conference and "its anticipated outcomes geared towards serving the lasting security and stability of Iraq, wishing the conference great success and progress and prosperity for the Iraqi people."

"The Gulf destiny is one … it was and will remain," Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet.

Updated: August 29th 2021, 5:32 AM
