Sheikh Mohammed meets Emir of Qatar at conference in Baghdad

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, meets Sheikh Tamim, the Emir of Qatar, in Baghdad. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has met with Sheikh Tamim, the Emir of Qatar, during a one-day conference for regional co-operation and partnership hosted in Baghdad.

Sheikh Mohammed referred to Sheikh Tamim as a “brother and friend”, saying his citizens were relatives of the UAE.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and a UAE delegation also attended the meeting on Saturday.

Sheikh Mohammed arrived in the Iraqi capital to take part in the Baghdad Conference for Co-operation and Partnership.

The high-level meeting in Baghdad followed the visit of a UAE delegation led by the Emirati national security adviser to Qatar two days earlier.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed and other officials were received by Sheikh Tamim on Thursday.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and enhancing co-operation between their countries.

There was particular emphasis on economic and trade fields and vital investment projects that serve the process of construction, development and progress, and which achieve the common interests of the two countries, state news agency Wam reported.

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Indian construction workers stranded in Ajman with unpaid dues

Manchester City (0) v Liverpool (3) Uefa Champions League, quarter-final, second leg Where: Etihad Stadium

When: Tuesday, 10.45pm

Live on beIN Sports HD

