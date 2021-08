UAE's Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed leads delegation to Qatar

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, the UAE's National Security Adviser, meets Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, in Doha. Wam

A UAE delegation led by the Emirati national security adviser visited Qatar on Thursday.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed and other officials landed in Doha, state news agency Wam reported.

He was received by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar.

"The two sides discussed bilateral relations and enhancing co-operation between the two countries, especially in the economic and trade fields and vital investment projects that serve the process of construction, development and progress and achieve the common interests of the two countries," state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Tahnoun conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Writing on Twitter, Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to Sheikh Khalifa and former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, described the meeting as "building bridges of co-operation and prosperity with siblings and friends".

He said the meeting was an example of a "key pillar of Emirati policy" and that they were "turning the page of disagreement and looking to a positive future."

The meeting marks the first time senior Emirati officials have travelled to Qatar since the resumption of diplomatic ties with Doha early this year.

In January, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt and Qatar signed the Al Ula Declaration to reestablish ties and opened land, sea and air borders with Qatar.

Emirati and Qatari officials later met in Kuwait in February to discuss unity, stability and economic prosperity.

Al Ula Declaration - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman accompanies Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on a tour of the archaeological sites in Al Ula. It followed the Al Ula Declaration to restore diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar and the GCC nations. Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court

