Iraq to regional countries: increase co-operation to achieve peace

Left to right, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Al Thani, French President Emmanuel Macron, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhemi, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, and Jordan's King Abdullah II. AFP

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi on Saturday called on countries attending a regional summit in Baghdad to enhance co-operation to achieve peace in the Middle East.

“We believe that in this historic moment we can say that what brings us together as countries and peoples in our region is bigger than what separates us,” Mr Al Kadhimi said, addressing leaders and senior officials from nine countries.

He appealed for support to his country which is still struggling to maintain stability after decades of war and internal strife.

“We look forward to co-operation and support from all friends and neighbours to modernise Iraqi cities through investment and sustainable development,” he said.

Speaking after the Iraqi PM, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged his country's continuing support to Iraq in the fight against terrorism and training Iraqi security forces.

"Today's meeting shows that the will to co-operate and build partnerships remains the most important thing to achieve peace in this key region," Mr Macron said through an Arabic interpreter. "We owe the people of Iraq to regain control of its fate and return to stability and development."

"France remains fully committed to the Iraqi forces on the ground, in both their combat missions and training," Mr Macron added. "I would like to say that France will remain committed to be on your side to fight terrorism as long as you (Iraq) sees that as necessary and needed."

The one-day Baghdad Conference for Co-operation and Partnership is being held in co-ordination with France and is planned to ease tensions in the region and boost co-operation between its countries.

In addition to French President Emmanuel Macron, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, Jordan's King Abdullah II and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani are attending.

The UAE is represented by Vice President and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, while Kuwait sent Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Sabah.

Iran’s new Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and their Saudi Arabia counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud are also present.

Ambassadors of the permanent members of the UN Security Council, the European Union, members of the G20 group, the Gulf Co-operation Council and the Arab League are attending as observers.

Syria has not been invited, following intense political controversy in Baghdad after a pro-Iran politician informally invited Mr Assad in early August. The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs later clarified that only the ministry could send official invitations.

The region has been rocked by a series of crises in recent years that have strained relations between governments.

Ongoing wars in Syria and Yemen, the economic collapse in Lebanon and instability in Libya have ensured tensions have remained elevated.

Iran’s controversial nuclear program is also viewed by many countries – mainly the Gulf States – with suspicion. Relations between Qatar and Saudi Arabia and other Gulf States have only recently improved.

Iraq 's mediating role

Iraq sees a benefit in boosting relations with Arab countries and mending relations between rivals in the region, mainly Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Iraq has been in the grip of multiple challenges since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein and unleashed insurgency and sectarian warfare.

It had been shunned by Arab countries, who believed its Shiite-led government was too close to Iran.

Since then, the country has been a battleground for settling scores.

Iraq has been caught in the middle as its main allies, the US and Iran, sparred on its soil. The situation came to a head on January 3, 2020, when a series of clashes between Iran-backed militias and US forces led to President Trump authorising a drone strike near Baghdad airport against Iranian general Qassem Sulaimani.

That nearly brought Iran and the US to the brink of war as Iran fired a volley of ballistic missiles towards US bases in Iraq, injuring 100 US soldiers.

Iraq's oil-dependent economy has also repeatedly stalled as oil prices have seen calamitous drops since 2014, reaching a low point in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. The war-torn nation also needs billions of dollars for post-war rebuilding efforts.

Iraqi officials are planning to have representatives of Iran and Saudi Arabia sitting in a parallel meeting to continue discussions Baghdad hosted in recent months.

After backing opposing sides during the Syrian civil war, Iran and Saudi Arabia are now aligned with rival forces fighting a war in Yemen, and severed their relations in 2016.

Relations worsened after a 2019 missile and drone attack on Saudi oil infrastructure at Abqaiq briefly knocked out half of Saudi Arabia's oil production. Riyadh, the US and the UN blamed the attack on Iran, a charge Tehran denied.

But despite these tensions, the conference showed widespread support for Iraq's efforts to mediate regional conflict.

"Our meeting at the conference is evidence of Iraq's central role," said Jordan's King Abdullah. "We must open all doors to achieve economic integration," he added.

Mr El Sisi praised Iraq's famed ancient heritage while highlighting warming relations between Cairo and Baghdad.

"You are an ancient nation that enjoys a special standing, a civilisation, a history and diversity... protect your country, build, develop and participate. Build you future and the future of your children," he said.

Mr El Sisi has in recent months forged close relations with the Iraqi leader and laid the foundations of a regional alliance that groups Egypt, Jordan and Iraq. He alluded to that alliance in his comments on Saturday, saying that partnership opens the way to broader and cooperation.

Hamza Hendawi contributed to this report from Cairo, Egypt.

RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner Canvassed, Par Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm Meydan Cup – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (Turf) 2,810m Winner Dubai Future, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas – Group 3 (TB) $125,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Mouheeb, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard 8.15pm Firebreak Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Secret Ambition, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 9.50pm Meydan Classic – Conditions (TB) $$50,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 9.25pm Dubai Sprint – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,200m Winner Man Of Promise, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

The bio His favourite book - 1984 by George Orwell His favourite quote - 'If you think education is expensive, try ignorance' by Derek Bok, Former President of Harvard Favourite place to travel to - Peloponnese, Southern Greece Favourite movie - The Last Emperor Favourite personality from history - Alexander the Great Role Model - My father, Yiannis Davos

The six points: 1. Ministers should be in the field, instead of always at conferences 2. Foreign diplomacy must be left to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation 3. Emiratisation is a top priority that will have a renewed push behind it 4. The UAE's economy must continue to thrive and grow 5. Complaints from the public must be addressed, not avoided 6. Have hope for the future, what is yet to come is bigger and better than before

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Cherry Directed by: Joe and Anthony Russo Starring: Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo 1/5

