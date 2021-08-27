Emirati Women's Day: UAE leaders offer support

Arwa Salem Al Menhali (far R), assistant director of nursing, with her colleagues (L-R) charge nurse Tan Cheng Nee, staff nurse Yvette Prieto and senior charge nurse Ramza El Chaer at Corniche Hospital. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

UAE leaders have sent messages of support to mark Emirati Women’s Day on Saturday, which puts the spotlight on the achievements of women in the country.

Vice President and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid led the praise before events honouring women in the country.

“We congratulate the daughters of the Emirates for the achievements they have achieved and the building blocks they built,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

“And we congratulate the people of the Emirates on a more stable and cohesive society as we enter the new 50th."

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, reflected on the progress seen in the UAE in its golden jubilee year.

“Women were pivotal to our success in the last 50 years and will play a vital role in shaping our future,” he tweeted.

Sheikh Mohamed added that “we salute all women” in the UAE, before Saturday’s national celebration.

Emirati Women’s Day is celebrated annually on August 28, offering an opportunity to highlight the achievements of many talented women. This is the event's sixth year.

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation and Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, announced that this year’s theme will be Women: Ambitions and Inspiration for the Next 50 Years.

The occasion holds significance throughout the UAE as an opportunity to recognise the many achievements made by the nation’s women.

It also reminds the world of the steps the Emirates has taken with regard to women’s rights and gender equality, since its formation almost half a century ago.

This year, there will be a series of women-only events and limited edition products to help celebrate the day.