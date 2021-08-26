Emirati Women's Day: meet two female pilots ready to join Dubai Police air wing

Female Emirati pilots Dana Al Mazmi and Mohra bin Hammad join the air wing at Dubai Police. Photo: Dubai Police

Two Emirati female pilots have joined the air wing of Dubai Police and are ready to take on search and rescue missions.

Dana Al Mazmi and Mohra bin Hammad have undergone extensive training in the past year.

They joined Dubai Police in 2019 and went on to graduate from Horizon helicopter flight academy where they were trained by officers and took part in air patrol missions.

They transmitted live images to Dubai Police’s command and control centre, flew injured and sick people from accident sites and moved them safely to hospitals.

The women also took part in dangerous missions that required rapid intervention, such as search and rescue in the desert, wilderness and mountains from where they practised flying people to safety.

After they finished their training, the force announced they have now assumed their responsibilities with its air wing.

“The commander-in-chief of police has directed that we attract qualified female personnel to the air wing,” said Col Ali Al Muhairi, pilot instructor and director of the air wing at Dubai Police.

“And those wishing to join us are subjected to multiple tests and extensive training as part of the qualification process.”

The announcement was made before Emirati Women's Day on Saturday.

The woman said they received unlimited support and training from Dubai Police.

“I'm proud to join the air wing at Dubai Police and carry out missions that would protect the public and provide its members with safety and security,” Ms Al Mazmi said.

“We are all proud of what women have achieved in the UAE and in Dubai Police in particular,” Ms Hammad said.

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

