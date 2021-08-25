Emirati Women’s Day 2021: empowering events and deals in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Emirati Women’s Day is annually celebrated on August 28, offering an opportunity to highlight the achievements of many talented women.

This will be the event's sixth year and, with 2021 the Year of the 50th, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak has announced that this year’s theme will be "Women: Ambitions & Inspiration for the Next 50 Years".

Here's a look at some empowering events and limited-edition products launched to mark the day.

In Abu Dhabi

Yas Marina Circuit

Yas Marina Circuit has launched the Farasha Cup, a Yas Kartzone competition powered by Adnoc. Photo: Yas Marina Circuit

For all Emirati women with a need for speed, Yas Marina Circuit has launched the Farasha Cup, a Yas Kartzone powered by Adnoc competition on Wednesday.

Open to those 13 years and older, the three-stage race will begin with a qualifier to determine the rankings for race one. Race two and three will be 12 laps with points awarded based on the final standings of each race. The racer with the highest cumulative points will be crowned winner, with prizes and a trophy up for grabs for the top three competitors.

For safety reasons, only those who are fully vaccinated can participate (this applies to those 16 years and over).

Wednesday, August 25; free for all Emirati women; open to drivers on a first-come-first-serve basis; to participate call 800 927; yasmarinacircuit.com.

Clymb Abu Dhabi

A family scales the indoor climbing walls together at Clymb, Yas Island. Photo: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Those looking to reach new heights can head to indoor climbing destination Clymb Abu Dhabi, which will host two ladies-only nights in celebration of Emirati Women’s Day. This Tuesday, and on Tuesday, August 31, get the adrenalin pumping as you tackle the various indoor skydiving and climbing experiences, with full privacy and an all-female staff.

Tuesday, August 24 and Tuesday, August 31; 5pm-9pm; prices from Dh120 for the beginner climbers experience; clymbabudhabi.com

Yas Waterworld

Dana, the mascot at Yas Waterworld. Photo: Yas Waterworld

The Emirati-themed waterpark is celebrating Emirati Women’s Day with a ladies-only day on Thursday. There will be loads of activities to make a splash – from roaring rides to slides – and all-female staff as well.

Thursday, August 26; 10am-8pm; Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; 02 414 2000; yaswaterworld.com

Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi

Ladies can look forward to a fun day with their favourite female characters, at Warner Bros in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Pawan Singh / The National

The indoor theme park is bringing back its popular ladies-only Women of Warner event on Saturday. Apart from an all-female staff, ladies can look forward to a fun day with their favourite female characters doing the rounds, as well as plenty of rides, celebrations and party lights.

Saturday, August 28; 5pm to 9pm; wbworldabudhabi.com

In Dubai

Zabeel House by Jumeirah

Explore the work of Emirati abstract artist Mouza Al Mansoori. Photo: Zabeel House by Jumeirah

Why not spend the day discovering work by a talented Emirati artist? Zabeel House The Greens will host Emirati abstract artist Mouza Al Mansoori until Sunday, September 5, in honour of Emirati Women’s Day. Browse through the self-taught artist’s creations, known for their simplicity and creativity, at the hotel. You can also catch Al Mansoori for a live painting experience at the hotel this Saturday, from 11am-1pm.

Daily, until Sunday, September 5; Zabeel House The Greens; 04 519 1111; contactgreens@jumeirah.com

Deliveroo

Local artist Maryam Alzaabi creates limited-edition art to celebrate Emirati Women’s Day. Photo: Deliveroo

Up-and-coming Emirati artist Maryam Alzaabi has taken this year’s theme and created a special illustration to emphasise the accomplishments of Emirati women. Even better, everyone can get their hands on this inspiring artwork in the form of a complimentary jute bag. In order to do so, you’ll have to order from Deliveroo Editions HSS (Hessa South) on Saturday, which will deliver it along with the cool limited-edition accessory. Deliveroo Editions includes brands such as Urth Caffe, Dan’s Home Food, Burro Blanco, La Serre, Mythos Kouzina & Grill, The Great Wall Chinese Takeaway, Puns Sandwiches by Pinza!, Gyroz by Pinza! and Banh Mi & More.

Saturday; August 28; free bag with every delivery, until stocks last; Order via Deliveroo

Mondoux

Restaurant Mondoux has partnered with tea brand Tchaba to launch two tea masterclasses. Photo: Mondoux

If you’re looking to learn something new this Emirati Women’s Day, the Dubai restaurant has two masterclasses coming up. On Tuesday the Matcha Masterclass will be led by an expert tea sommelier who will educate guests about the benefits and origins of matcha. The hands-on session will also allow women to walk away with three recipes on how to brew the perfect matcha drink at home.

There’s also a Tea Tasting masterclass on Saturday that will take guests on a journey across the globe with different types of teas, their characteristics and origins. Both classes are organised by Tchaba Tea, are free to attend and for women only.

The Matcha Masterclass is on Tuesday, August 24, 7pm onwards; The Tea Tasting Masterclass is on Saturday, August 28, 4pm onwards; free; call Mondoux to reserve a spot at 04 584 5177; mondoux.ae

Restaurant Secrets Inc

For Emirati women looking to launch their own restaurants in the UAE, Restaurant Secrets Inc has a pretty sweet deal. The female-owned restaurant consultancy firm will be offering its services, worth Dh500,000, to one winning applicant. Those interested can apply directly via restaurantsecretsinc.com, or find the link to apply via RSI’s Instagram page @restaurantsecretsinc, where an application pack can be downloaded from the link in bio. Pro-bono services offered include everything from conceptualisation and feasibility studies to recruitment, pre-opening support and restaurant launch.

Saturday, August 28 to Monday, September 27; restaurantsecretsinc.com

