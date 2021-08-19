Jupiter and its four moons will be visible in UAE skies tonight

Jupiter is the king of the solar system, more massive than all of the other solar-system planets combined. Although astronomers have been observing the gas-giant planet for hundreds of years, it still remains a mysterious world. Astronomers don't have definitive answers, for example, of why cloud bands and storms change colors, or why storms shrink in size. The most prominent long-lasting feature, the Great Red Spot, has been downsizing since the 1800s. However, the giant storm is still large enough to swallow Earth. The Red Spot is anchored in a roiling atmosphere that is powered by heat welling up from the monster planet’s deep interior, which drives a turbulent atmosphere. In contrast, sunlight powers Earth's atmosphere. From Jupiter, however, the Sun is much fainter because the planet is much farther away from it. Jupiter's upper atmosphere is a riot of colorful clouds, contained in bands that whisk along at different wind speeds and in alternating directions. Dynamic features such as cyclones and anticyclones (high-pressure storms that rotate counterclockwise in the southern hemisphere) abound. Attempting to understand the forces driving Jupiter's atmosphere is like trying to predict the pattern cream will make when it is poured into a hot cup of coffee. Researchers are hoping that Hubble's yearly monitoring of the planet—as an interplanetary weatherman—will reveal the shifting behavior of Jupiter's clouds. Hubble images should help unravel many of the planet's outstanding puzzles. This new Hubble image is part of that yearly study, called the Outer Planets Atmospheres Legacy program, or OPAL.

Jupiter, the giant gas planet that is the largest in the solar system, will be visible in UAE skies tonight, as will its four moons.

The planet will be visible to the naked eye, but a telescope and special equipment will significantly enhance the viewing experience.

It is believed the planet has 79 moons and its four largest ones – Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto – will appear as tiny dots next to the planet.

The planet is visible tonight because Jupiter is in opposition, meaning it is at its closest point to Earth.

Stargazers across the Emirates will be able to observe the celestial bodies from 7.20pm, Gulf Standard Time, tonight and tomorrow.

“Jupiter in opposition is when Jupiter is at its closest point to Earth while directly opposite the Sun, creating a few hours of perfect alignment between the three bodies – Jupiter, Sun and Earth,” said Hasan Al Hairi, chief executive of the Dubai Astronomy Group.

“This relative proximity to Earth means that the planet, already a sight to be seen on other summer nights, will be at its biggest and brightest in the night sky all year.”

Jupiter is in opposition about every 13 months, and is generally visible from Earth each time.

It is recommended to observe the planet and its moons away from light pollution.

The Dubai Astronomy Group is hosting a viewing event at the Al Thuraya Astronomy Centre in Mushrif Park, Dubai.

The event will include an educational session on the cosmic phenomenon, availability of telescopes and astrophotography of the planet using a phone.

Using telescopes, viewers will be able to see the planet’s trademark Great Red Spot and its colourful bands.

