Coronavirus: UAE daily cases fall to lowest since late 2020

Daily Covid-19 infection numbers continue to fall in the UAE. Reuters

Daily coronavirus infections in the UAE fell to a new low on Monday, as the authorities reported 1,109 new cases.

It is the lowest daily figure reported this year.

The latest cases were detected from 249,792 tests.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said two deaths were reported overnight.

Read more Latest updates on coronavirus

The country’s caseload since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 702,885, with 2,003 deaths.

Another 1,505 people beat the virus, pushing the total tally of recoveries to 681,265.

Health officials have carried out 70,094,386 PCR tests across the country since the first case was reported on January 29, 2020.

There are 19,617 active cases in the UAE.

The vaccination campaign in the country continues, with 17,376,128 doses administered.

People are now encouraged to take a booster shot, if they had their second vaccine dose more than six months ago.

Vulnerable people are advised to take a booster shot within three months of their second dose. Both the Sinopharm and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are available free of charge in the UAE.