Perseid meteor shower 2021: When and where to watch in the UAE on August 12

People in the UAE will be treated to a special show next week, as the Earth passes through the trail of the comet Swift-Tuttle.

The annual occurrence, known as the Perseid meteor shower, is one of the brightest, with 50 to 100 meteors seen every hour.

Hasan Al Hariri, chief executive of Dubai Astronomy Group, said as pebble-sized pieces of debris hit Earth’s atmosphere, they burn up and create bright sparks.

The dazzling show will be visible in UAE skies from late night on August 12 until the early hours of the morning on August 13.

“This is one of the brightest meteor showers and it will not disappoint,” Mr Al Hariri said.

“The Moon should be absent from the sky most of the night, meaning we should have a pristine, dark backdrop.

“For the best show, you should view it from a place with little or no light pollution.

“It will be most visible after midnight and the showers should continue until about 4am.”

The meteor shower is one of the most interesting things to see in the night sky during the summer months.

It is called the Perseids because the meteors seem to originate from the constellation of Perseus

Dubai Astronomy Group will host a special event to mark the occasion on August 12 into August 13.

“The humidity and heat during this time can make outdoor events challenging so this year we will be hosting an observation event on Jebel Jais mountain," Mr Al Hariri said.

“The temperature will be low so it will be a very pleasant viewing.

“We encourage residents to book a space via our website as we have limited availability.”

The Dubai Astronomy Group will be on the mountain from 8pm until 4am. The evening will include a talk and a chance to view the meteor shower through the group's telescopes, though it will be visible to the naked eye.