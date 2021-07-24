Stunning mosaic of Moon created using 50,000 images

Wonders of space Andrew McCarthy, an astrophotographer in California, has created a mosaic of the Moon using 50,000 individual photos he captured. He released the image on July 20 to commemorate the anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing. Courtesy: Andrew McCarthy

An astrophotographer in the US has created a stunning mosaic of the Moon using 50,000 individual photographs he took to commemorate the day humans first landed on the lunar surface on July 20, 1969.

Andrew McCarthy, an accomplished astrophotographer who lives in Sacramento, California, said he spent a year bringing the masterpiece – his most ambitious project yet – to life.

Measuring more than a gigapixel, the final image is so detailed that it shows the many craters on the lunar surface. He used special software to line up and adjust the images to create the final product.

“The image is a mosaic made from around 50,000 individual images, with many layers composited to create the scene and make the details as clear as possible,” Mr McCarthy told The National.

“The full-sized image is over a gigapixel and shows the craters of the moon in crisp detail. It was captured using an eight-inch [20-centimetre] telescope with a special astrophotography camera and processing the images took me nearly a year working on it intermittently to get it just right.”

Mr McCarthy, who has been photographing the wonders of space for four years, said it was timely to release the image on the anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing.

Before a full-time career in astrophotography, he said he was working in software.

“My career is now cosmic photography, supported by my patrons," he said. "My passion for this began as a child, as I remember looking through my father’s telescope and seeing the wonders of the universe. That led to a love of space throughout my life.

“Creating these images is a lesson in patience. I use a special camera on a telescope with a long focal length and capture thousands of pictures of small sections of the moon, which are stacked to defeat the distortion caused by our atmosphere and to increase the dynamic range of the scene.

“Since it was my largest and most ambitious image to date, I felt it was timed nicely with the anniversary of the event that inspired so many to look to the skies.”

Mr McCarthy has built up a following of 500,000 people on Instagram thanks to the images he has taken.

Some of the others he took are of the International Space Station crossing the Sun, a composite photo of the total lunar eclipse in 2019 that was created using thousands of individual photos and the North America nebula.

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

The biog Age: 46 Number of Children: Four Hobby: Reading history books Loves: Sports

How the UAE gratuity payment is calculated now Employees leaving an organisation are entitled to an end-of-service gratuity after completing at least one year of service. The tenure is calculated on the number of days worked and does not include lengthy leave periods, such as a sabbatical. If you have worked for a company between one and five years, you are paid 21 days of pay based on your final basic salary. After five years, however, you are entitled to 30 days of pay. The total lump sum you receive is based on the duration of your employment. 1. For those who have worked between one and five years, on a basic salary of Dh10,000 (calculation based on 30 days): a. Dh10,000 ÷ 30 = Dh333.33. Your daily wage is Dh333.33 b. Dh333.33 x 21 = Dh7,000. So 21 days salary equates to Dh7,000 in gratuity entitlement for each year of service. Multiply this figure for every year of service up to five years. 2. For those who have worked more than five years c. 333.33 x 30 = Dh10,000. So 30 days’ salary is Dh10,000 in gratuity entitlement for each year of service. Note: The maximum figure cannot exceed two years total salary figure.

MATCH INFO Alaves 1 (Perez 65' pen) Real Madrid 2 (Ramos 52', Carvajal 69')

Your Guide to the Home Level 1 has a valet service if you choose not to park in the basement level. This level houses all the kitchenware, including covetable brand French Bull, along with a wide array of outdoor furnishings, lamps and lighting solutions, textiles like curtains, towels, cushions and bedding, and plenty of other home accessories.

Level 2 features curated inspiration zones and solutions for bedrooms, living rooms and dining spaces. This is also where you’d go to customise your sofas and beds, and pick and choose from more than a dozen mattress options.

Level 3 features The Home’s “man cave” set-up and a display of industrial and rustic furnishings. This level also has a mother’s room, a play area for children with staff to watch over the kids, furniture for nurseries and children’s rooms, and the store’s design studio.



Iraq negotiating over Iran sanctions impact US sanctions on Iran’s energy industry and exports took effect on Monday, November 5.

Washington issued formal waivers to eight buyers of Iranian oil, allowing them to continue limited imports. Iraq did not receive a waiver.

Iraq’s government is cooperating with the US to contain Iranian influence in the country, and increased Iraqi oil production is helping to make up for Iranian crude that sanctions are blocking from markets, US officials say.

Iraq, the second-biggest producer in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, pumped last month at a record 4.78 million barrels a day, former Oil Minister Jabbar Al-Luaibi said on Oct. 20. Iraq exported 3.83 million barrels a day last month, according to tanker tracking and data from port agents.

Iraq has been working to restore production at its northern Kirkuk oil field. Kirkuk could add 200,000 barrels a day of oil to Iraq’s total output, Hook said.

The country stopped trucking Kirkuk oil to Iran about three weeks ago, in line with U.S. sanctions, according to four people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified because they aren’t allowed to speak to media.

Oil exports from Iran, OPEC’s third-largest supplier, have slumped since President Donald Trump announced in May that he’d reimpose sanctions. Iran shipped about 1.76 million barrels a day in October out of 3.42 million in total production, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Benchmark Brent crude fell 47 cents to $72.70 a barrel in London trading at 7:26 a.m. local time. U.S. West Texas Intermediate was 25 cents lower at $62.85 a barrel in New York. WTI held near the lowest level in seven months as concerns of a tightening market eased after the U.S. granted its waivers to buyers of Iranian crude.

