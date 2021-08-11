Emirati star pupil in Abu Dhabi off to Cambridge's Trinity College to study economics

Saleh Busaibe, 19, an Emirati pupil at Brighton College Abu Dhabi, will start his bachelor's at the University of Cambridge in September. (Khushnum Bhandari/ The National)

An Emirati pupil at Brighton College Abu Dhabi has secured a place at one of the world’s most prestigious universities.

Saleh Busaibe, 19, is set to start his bachelor’s in economics at the University of Cambridge in September.

The pupil was excited after he scored two A* grades in maths and economics, and an A in further maths.

He needed two A* and an A to meet his offer conditions at Trinity College, Cambridge.

"I was really excited to get these results,” Saleh said.

“I would have preferred to sit the exams and have the chance to prove myself. But the system this year was much better than last year."

The Year 13 pupil said he was nervous on results day.

"It’s a huge relief as I have been able to confirm my offer. It has been a dream to study at the University of Cambridge," he said.

“I am just looking forward to being there."

He is keen to pursue rowing and make the most of college life.

After completing his studies, the pupil aims to return to the Emirates to complete a year of military service.

Saleh was keen to join the programme at the University of Cambridge because it offers both maths and economics.

“It’s very math-heavy and I have always loved math. It’s my favourite subject,” he said

He later wants to pursue a master’s degree and possibly work in investment banking.

“I think it was probably four or five years ago that I decided I wanted to study at the University of Cambridge,” he said.

He flew to the UK for an in-person interview last year.

“The most fun I had during the application process was definitely in the interview,” he said.

The pupil prepared for a month before the meeting.

“When I got there, I expected to be asked about economics but was asked many questions about mathematics, which threw me off a bit,” he said.

The pupil said he felt encouraged by the professors and enjoyed living in the university’s dorms during his stay.

Asked about what he would miss most about the UAE, he said it would be spending time with his elder sister and playing with his three younger sisters and two younger brothers.

Thousands of pupils in the UAE received their A-Level results on Tuesday, with many schools reporting record results, particularly in maths and science.

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

The biog Hobbies: Salsa dancing “It's in my blood” and listening to music in different languages Favourite place to travel to: “Thailand, as it's gorgeous, food is delicious, their massages are to die for!” Favourite food: “I'm a vegetarian, so I can't get enough of salad.” Favourite film: “I love watching documentaries, and am fascinated by nature, animals, human anatomy. I love watching to learn!” Best spot in the UAE: “I fell in love with Fujairah and anywhere outside the big cities, where I can get some peace and get a break from the busy lifestyle”

Review: Tomb Raider

Dir: Roar Uthaug

Starring: Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Daniel Wu, Walter Goggins

​​​​​​​two stars

Petrarch: Everywhere a Wanderer

Christopher Celenza,

Reaktion Books

Hamilton profile Age 32 Country United Kingdom Grands Prix entered 198 Pole positions 67 Wins 57 Podiums 110 Points 2,423 World Championships 3

The design The protective shell is covered in solar panels to make use of light and produce energy. This will drastically reduce energy loss. More than 80 per cent of the energy consumed by the French pavilion will be produced by the sun. The architecture will control light sources to provide a highly insulated and airtight building. The forecourt is protected from the sun and the plants will refresh the inner spaces. A micro water treatment plant will recycle used water to supply the irrigation for the plants and to flush the toilets. This will reduce the pavilion’s need for fresh water by 30 per cent. Energy-saving equipment will be used for all lighting and projections. Beyond its use for the expo, the pavilion will be easy to dismantle and reuse the material. Some elements of the metal frame can be prefabricated in a factory. From architects to sound technicians and construction companies, a group of experts from 10 companies have created the pavilion. Work will begin in May; the first stone will be laid in Dubai in the second quarter of 2019. Construction of the pavilion will take 17 months from May 2019 to September 2020.

Tips for entertaining with ease · Set the table the night before. It’s a small job but it will make you feel more organised once done. · As the host, your mood sets the tone. If people arrive to find you red-faced and harried, they’re not going to relax until you do. Take a deep breath and try to exude calm energy. · Guests tend to turn up thirsty. Fill a big jug with iced water and lemon or lime slices and encourage people to help themselves. · Have some background music on to help create a bit of ambience and fill any initial lulls in conversations. · The meal certainly doesn’t need to be ready the moment your guests step through the door, but if there’s a nibble or two that can be passed around it will ward off hunger pangs and buy you a bit more time in the kitchen. · You absolutely don’t have to make every element of the brunch from scratch. Take inspiration from our ideas for ready-made extras and by all means pick up a store-bought dessert.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

VERSTAPPEN'S FIRSTS Youngest F1 driver (17 years 3 days Japan 2014)

Youngest driver to start an F1 race (17 years 166 days – Australia 2015)

Youngest F1 driver to score points (17 years 180 days - Malaysia 2015)

Youngest driver to lead an F1 race (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest driver to set an F1 fastest lap (19 years 44 days – Brazil 2016)

Youngest on F1 podium finish (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest F1 winner (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest multiple F1 race winner (Mexico 2017/18)

Youngest F1 driver to win the same race (Mexico 2017/18)

Some of Darwish's last words "They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008 His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.

