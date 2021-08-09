Results day 2021 explained: How are A Levels and GCSEs calculated and how can I appeal?

Will it be all smiles when students get their teacher-assessed exam results? AFP

A-Levels and GCSE pupils in the UK, UAE and across the globe are to receive their results this week.

A-Level results will be released on Tuesday and GCSE results on Thursday.

After last year's fiasco when the algorithm used to grade exams left thousands of 18 year olds without university places, British education authorities will be hoping to avoid similar embarrassment.

How are A-Level and GCSE results being calculated in 2021?

Teacher assessments are the basis for this year's grades, as they were last year after the UK government's algorithm U-turn.

The assessments are based on several pieces of marked work and previous exams. Pupils must be made aware of what work and exams are being assessed before their grades are finalised.

All work assessed is based on this year's teaching, making allowances for teaching hours curtailed by Covid restrictions.

All grades will be double-checked by other teachers before being signed off by the head teacher.

Exam boards have a modified role this year. Instead of marking exams, they will monitor the process to averting any abuse and judge if the evidence teachers use to grade pupils is fair.

What are the differences between 2021's exam results process and 2020's?

There is one significant difference with 2020 as the use of algorithms has been entirely scrapped. Although teacher-graded assessments were eventually used last year, their equity was assessed in comparison to the original set of results calculated by the algorithm.

With all technological involvement removed from the process, UK Education Secretary Gavin Williamson will hope this month will prove less tumultuous than last August, when aggrieved A-Level and GCSE pupils protested across the UK.

However, some critics say the reliance on teachers will lead to inflated grades and pupils are concerned their results may be given less credence by potential employers should this be the case.

Students take part in a protest in August 2020 through Parliament Square, central London, over the government's handling of exam results. (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

How can A Level and GCSE results be appealed?

All appeals will be free but the process varies depending on where exams were taken.

Pupils in Scotland and Wales were given their provisional grades in June, so were able to start the process then.

Provisional grades in England were not disclosed, so the appeals process begins from Tuesday.

If a university place hinges on the outcome of an appeal, it will be given priority status. The deadline for priority appeals is August 23 or 24, depending on where the applicant lives.

In England, non-priority appeals must go through the school or college initially, meaning deadlines will vary according to the institution.

Would-be students are being told that appeals will be tough to win unless they have firm evidence that the correct procedure was not followed.

Will A-Levels and GCSE exams return in 2022?

Mr Williamson hopes exams will return in 2022, although he told the House of Commons' education select committee in June that to “immediately switch back to the situation as it was back in 2019" was not possible.

Adjustments lined up for next year include slimming down some of the subject areas to be tested and pushing back the dates of exams to increase lesson time.

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

Brief scores: Newcastle United 1 Perez 23' Wolverhampton Rovers 2 Jota 17', Doherty 90'+4 Red cards: Yedlin 57' Man of the Match: Diogo Jota (Wolves)

In numbers 1,000 tonnes of waste collected daily: 800 tonnes converted into alternative fuel

150 tonnes to landfill

50 tonnes sold as scrap metal 800 tonnes of RDF replaces 500 tonnes of coal Two conveyor lines treat more than 350,000 tonnes of waste per year 25 staff on site

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Cultural fiesta What: The Al Burda Festival

When: November 14 (from 10am)

Where: Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi

The Al Burda Festival is a celebration of Islamic art and culture, featuring talks, performances and exhibitions. Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, this one-day event opens with a session on the future of Islamic art. With this in mind, it is followed by a number of workshops and “masterclass” sessions in everything from calligraphy and typography to geometry and the origins of Islamic design. There will also be discussions on subjects including ‘Who is the Audience for Islamic Art?’ and ‘New Markets for Islamic Design.’ A live performance from Kuwaiti guitarist Yousif Yaseen should be one of the highlights of the day.

