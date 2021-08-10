A-Level results to be announced today

A-Level pupils across the UAE will be awarded grades based on assessments carried out by teachers.

Thousands of pupils across the UAE will receive their A-Level results at about 11.30am on Tuesday morning.

Summer exams were cancelled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was the second year in a row that exams could not be held because of the outbreak.

In the absence of summer exams, pupils will be awarded grades based on assessments carried out by teachers.

Teachers at schools across the Emirates have taken into consideration two years of evidence of pupils' achievements to determine their results.

These grades are based on actual assessments and mock exams, as well as coursework in some subjects and portfolio submissions in others.

External exams were not possible this year.

Gems Wellington Academy – Al Khail in Dubai had 31 A-Level pupils and 91 A-Level entries. At the school, 26 per cent of the entries achieved A* and 52 per cent received an A* to A.

“We are delighted with the exceptional A-level results our pupils have achieved this year," said Campbell Douglas, principal at the school.

“The hard work, commitment and dedication from both pupils and teachers alike have paid off in what has been an extremely challenging year."

Gems Metropole School in Motor City, Dubai, had 42 A-Level class pupils and 123 entries, of which 20 per cent scored A* and 41 per cent earned A* to A.

Nav Iqbal, principal at the school, said this year was the school’s strongest performance at A-Level.

"I am delighted to say that there has been significant improvement since the previous academic year," he said.

"This is testament to our hard-working pupils who, despite the challenges faced during the pandemic, performed exceptionally well.

“Standout subject performances were recorded in chemistry, drama, art and economics, and we have seen an increase in the number of A* to A grades this year, especially in maths (up 48 per cent) and chemistry (up 29 per cent).”

Pupils in some British-curriculum schools in the UAE sat two mock exams this year. This helped teachers gather sufficient evidence determine their grades.

Every year, pupils sit one set of mock tests under exam conditions.

Last summer, the cancellation of final year exams, including International Baccalaureate exams, A-Levels and some Indian School Certificate tests, meant pupils were graded based on mock exams or internal projects.

But some pupils felt they were unfairly represented by their results.

The specs: 2019 Jeep Wrangler Price, base: Dh132,000 Engine: 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 285hp @ 6,400rpm Torque: 347Nm @ 4,100rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.6L to 10.3L / 100km

ABU DHABI ORDER OF PLAY Starting at 10am: Daria Kasatkina v Qiang Wang Veronika Kudermetova v Annet Kontaveit (10) Maria Sakkari (9) v Anastasia Potapova Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova v Ons Jabeur (15) Donna Vekic (16) v Bernarda Pera Ekaterina Alexandrova v Zarina Diyas

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Fighting with My Family Director: Stephen Merchant Stars: Dwayne Johnson, Nick Frost, Lena Headey, Florence Pugh, Thomas Whilley, Tori Ellen Ross, Jack Lowden, Olivia Bernstone, Elroy Powell Four stars

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The End of Loneliness

Benedict Wells

Translated from the German by Charlotte Collins

Sceptre

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Director: Kushan Nandy Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami Three stars

