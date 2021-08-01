Coronavirus: UAE records 1,519 new cases

Motorists queue for PCR tests at Seha's testing and vaccine centre on Abu Dhabi's Corniche. (Victor Besa / The National)

The UAE reported 1,519 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday after an additional 284,403 tests.

The latest caseload brings the number of infections recorded since the start of the pandemic to 682,377.

Two people died of Covid-related causes in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1,951.

Another 1,466 people overcame the virus, taking the number of recoveries to 659,664. Active cases stand at 20,762.

Mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination programmes have been integral to the UAE's handling of the pandemic.

Authorities have confirmed that at least 78.87 per cent of the UAE populations have received one Covid-19 vaccine dose, while 70.50 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Cases have dropped sharply in the UAE over the past few months after reaching close to 4,000 in January.

Meanwhile, a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can “strongly” boost antibodies and provide high protection against the Delta variant, the drug maker has said.

The Delta variant is driving infection rates up in countries across the world but Pfizer said antibody levels against it, in people ages 18 to 55 who receive three doses of the shot, are more than five times those produced after a second dose.

UAE authorities last week said a decline in Covid-19 infections will mark a return to offices for workers and the cautious resumption of tourism and economic activity.

At its weekly coronavirus briefing, the government said the decrease in cases vindicates the UAE’s strategy for curbing Covid-19 through rules, vaccination and coexistence with the virus.

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

