Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,550 new cases and 1,508 recoveries

whiteaok People get tested for coronavirus at the Mina Rashid screening centre in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National (Chris Whiteoak)

The UAE reported 1,550 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, raising the country's total number of infections to 677,801.

The cases were identified from 302,236 PCR tests carried out across the country over the past 24 hours.

Health officials have conducted more than 65,324,101 million tests across the country since the outbreak began.

Authorities said a further 1,508 people beat the virus, pushing the total recoveries to 655,183.

And five patients died, taking the death toll to 1,939.

There are 20,679 active cases in the country.

Daily case numbers have been below 1,600 since July 4.

At least 77.85 per cent of the UAE population have received one Covid-19 vaccine dose, while 68.75 per cent are fully vaccinated. Health officials said 16,645,208 vaccine doses have been administered.

In other developments, Abu Dhabi residents who test positive for Covid-19 will be given sotrovimab, a life-saving drug, soon after their diagnosis if they are at risk of developing serious symptoms.

A new protocol means people with underlying health issues, for example, are given an IV drip at a network of first response clinics.

The assessment is made when Covid-positive patients report to collect a wrist band at a series of centres. They are assessed by a doctor and may be given other medication to help to alleviate symptoms.

Between 30 June and 13 July, 6,175 patients in the UAE received sotrovimab.

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

