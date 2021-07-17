Coronavirus: UAE finds Sotrovimab drug is 100 per cent successful in preventing deaths

Sotrovimab arrived in the UAE in June.

A key drug used to treat Covid-19 has proven to be very effective in preventing deaths and hospitalisations among coronavirus patients.

Between 30 June and 13 July, 6,175 patients received Sotrovimab.

The drug was 100 per cent successful in preventing deaths and 99 per cent effective in stopping admissions to intensive care, authorities said.

Close to 97 per cent of recipients fully recovered within 14 days, which was in line with previous findings.

The results were announced on Saturday by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, in collaboration with Department of Health - Abu Dhabi and Dubai Health Authority.

About 52 per cent of patients were aged 50 or above and almost all recipients suffered from including obesity, cancer, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

The UAE was one of the first countries in the world to receive a shipment of Sotrovimab in mid-June, following an agreement between the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, Rafed, a leading group purchasing organisation, GSK and Etihad Cargo.

Separately a study conducted by the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi found eight per cent of patients suffered from long Covid.

Feeling tired was the most commonly experienced after effect.