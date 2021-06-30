Sotrovimab drug aids recovery of 97 per cent of Covid-19 patients in UAE, study finds

Sotrovimab_lab(2).jpg New anti-viral medication, Sotrovimab, is now available for early treatment for selected patients with Covid-19 in the UAE. Pictures supplied

An anti-viral drug approved for use in the UAE this month supported the recovery of more than 97 per cent of Covid-19 patients within a week of it being administered, officials have said.

The Ministry of Health of Prevention, in partnership with health bodies in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, announced the two-week study results for Sotrovimab on Wednesday.

The medication is used to treat severe Covid-19 cases among adults, pregnant women and children aged 12 and above who are at risk of severe symptoms.

The health ministry approved the use of the drug, which is produced by global biopharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), after conducting local evaluation.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, in collaboration with Department of Health-Abu Dhabi and Dubai Health Authority, has announced the effectiveness of #Covid_19 medicine Sotrovimab in treating severe cases, with 97.3 per cent of recipients recovering within 5-7 days. pic.twitter.com/tr6kdtJkqv — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 30, 2021

It has also been approved for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Between June 16 to June 29, Sotrovimab was administered to 658 patients with Covid-19, 46 per cent are citizens and 54 per cent residents.

About 59 per cent of the patients are aged 50 or above.

More than 97.3 per cent of recipients showed improvement within five to seven days and, as symptoms subsided, neared full recovery.

Patients eligible for Sotrovimab belong to at-risk groups due to other underlying conditions that have been associated with severe Covid-19, such as obesity, cancer, kidney disease, lung disease, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension and allergies.

Sotrovimab is a monoclonal antibody treatment delivered through intravenous therapy in accordance with protocols developed by the National Scientific Committee.

The UAE was one of the first countries in the world to receive a shipment of Sotrovimab in mid-June, following an agreement between the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, Rafed, a leading group purchasing organisation, GSK and Etihad Cargo.

