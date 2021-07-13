UAE reports 1,522 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths

Thousands have already received their first shot after the government gave the go-ahead for 12-15-year-olds (Courtesy Dubai Media Office)

The UAE reported 1,522 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday after an additional 263,784 tests.

Cases during June hovered around the 2,000 mark, but recent daily numbers have steadily dropped towards 1,500 since the start of July.

The latest caseload brought the number of infections recorded since the pandemic began to 653,284.

Six people died of Covid-related causes in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1,876.

Another 1,485 people overcame the virus, taking the number of recoveries to 631,294.

The number of active cases in the Emirates is 20,114.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority said 75.7 per cent of the UAE population has received at least the first dose, with 66 per cent of residents fully vaccinated.

The UAE is carrying out one of the world’s fastest vaccination programmes to curb the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, a plane carrying 500,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses, donated by the UAE, has arrived in Tunisia.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, ordered the donation after a phone conversation with Tunisian President Kais Saied on Sunday.

The BIO: He became the first Emirati to climb Mount Everest in 2011, from the south section in Nepal He ascended Mount Everest the next year from the more treacherous north Tibetan side By 2015, he had completed the Explorers Grand Slam Last year, he conquered K2, the world’s second-highest mountain located on the Pakistan-Chinese border He carries dried camel meat, dried dates and a wheat mixture for the final summit push His new goal is to climb 14 peaks that are more than 8,000 metres above sea level

