Half a million Covid-19 vaccine doses donated by UAE arrive in Tunisia

A plane carrying 500,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses, donated by the UAE to help curb the spread of the virus, has arrived in Tunisia.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, ordered the donation of half a million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Tunisia.

The country is battling to contain a second wave of infections, with several countries in the region pledging aid.

Rashid Mohammed Al Mansouri, UAE Ambassador to Tunisia, said the donation of vaccines is in line with the UAE’s ongoing support for the Tunisian people.

He said the UAE sent a plane to Tunisia carrying 11 tonnes of medical diagnostic equipment, ventilators, mobile breathing units and PPE in November last year.

Earlier this week, Sheikh Mohamed spoke with Tunisian President Kais Saied.

He told Mr Saied the UAE was keen to help the North African country to curb Covid-19.

They also discussed ties between their countries and ways to enhance co-operation in all sectors.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

