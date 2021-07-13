Pakistani doctor receives UAE golden visa for life-saving work during pandemic

Covid-19 pandemic Dr Javairia Hassan, a Pakistani doctor has been awarded the UAE golden visa for her work during the pandemic. (Antonie Robertson / The National)

A Pakistani doctor who has served tirelessly on the front line of the UAE's fight against Covid-19 has been awarded a golden visa for her crucial contribution.

Javairia Hassan, 30, has seen the devastating effects of the pandemic while working as a physician in intensive care units caring for critically ill patients.

Dr Hassan became a frontline worker in May, 2020, at field hospitals in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

She was also part of the third phase of the Sinopharm vaccine trial from August to December, highlighting her steadfast support for the country during challenging times.

Quote Being awarded the 10-year visa makes me feel appreciated and it’s a great way to reward the healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly since the pandemic started Javairia Hassan

She currently works at the intensive care unit at Mafraq Hospital, continuing to help the nation's drive to beat the pandemic.

'It was our duty to step forward'

“I was among the first batch of doctors who started working during the pandemic,” she told The National.

“Professionally, it was a huge deal. It was a new disease and there wasn’t a lot of information about it. We spend all day long wearing PPE [personal protective equipment] and it can be overwhelming at times but as healthcare workers, it is our duty to step forward and help.

Dr Javairia Hassan in the full personal protective equipment. Courtesy Dr Javairia Hasan

“Being awarded the 10-year visa makes me feel appreciated and it’s a great way to reward the healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly since the pandemic started,” said Dr Hassan, who has been in the medical field for eight years and holds a practicing licence from Pakistan, England and the UAE.

“When I received the call, I was really happy. Then, when they stamped the visa on my passport, I just couldn’t stop smiling. It was a great feeling.”

Sacrifices made for Covid patients

She said she worked 15-hour shifts four times a week to treat critical patients.

Heavy working hours in different emirates each week kept her away from her husband and three-year-old son, who live in Dubai.

“That was one of the most difficult parts, because my son was very young when the pandemic started, so I was gone most of the time,” she said.

“We’ve called the UAE our home for several years and we wanted to help in any way we could, so we made it work. When I do get to go home, we make sure to make our time together really special.”

Because she is still tending to Covid-19 patients in the critical ward, Dr Hassan is allowed to go home to her family only once a week.

Support for healthcare heroes

Last year, the UAE announced a care programme for more than 80,000 frontline workers that would offer them housing support and financial benefits.

A registry was launched that lists tens of thousands of practitioners, cleaners, nurses, police, volunteers, sanitation personnel and other essential health service providers.

Doctors in the UAE qualify for the golden visa, which provides long-term residency in the country, as well as scientists and PhD holders.

In a recent announcement, the UAE laid out a plan to provide 100,000 golden visas for the world’s best coders.

Generational responses to the pandemic Devesh Mamtani from Century Financial believes the cash-hoarding tendency of each generation is influenced by what stage of the employment cycle they are in. He offers the following insights: Baby boomers (those born before 1964): Owing to market uncertainty and the need to survive amid competition, many in this generation are looking for options to hoard more cash and increase their overall savings/investments towards risk-free assets. Generation X (born between 1965 and 1980): Gen X is currently in its prime working years. With their personal and family finances taking a hit, Generation X is looking at multiple options, including taking out short-term loan facilities with competitive interest rates instead of dipping into their savings account. Millennials (born between 1981 and 1996): This market situation is giving them a valuable lesson about investing early. Many millennials who had previously not saved or invested are looking to start doing so now.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

THE BIG THREE NOVAK DJOKOVIC

19 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 14, 15, 18, 19)

French Open: 2 (2016, 21)

US Open: 3 (2011, 15, 18)

Australian Open: 9 (2008, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21)

Prize money: $150m



ROGER FEDERER

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 17)

French Open: 1 (2009)

US Open: 5 (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08)

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 06, 07, 10, 17, 18)

Prize money: $130m



RAFAEL NADAL

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 10)

French Open: 13 (2005, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)

US Open: 4 (2010, 13, 17, 19)

Australian Open: 1 (2009)

Prize money: $125m

