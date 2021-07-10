Vatican honour for Sheikh Mohamed fills country with pride, Sheikha Fatima says

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was honoured with the Man of Humanity award by the Vatican’s Pontifical Foundation Gravissimum Educationis, which supports global education and learning projects. Ryan Carter / Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, has said a Vatican award for the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi “fills our country with pride".

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received the Vatican's Foundation Gravissimum Educationis Man of Humanity award last week.

At a ceremony at Emirates Palace, an audience was told of Sheikh Mohamed's humanitarian efforts around the world, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sheikha Fatima, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, said the UAE was honoured by the award.

“This honour fills our country with pride, as it evidences the brilliance of the UAE's vision, establishing a culture of tolerance and coexistence through efforts that helped promote openness and diversity, as part of its objective of serving the interest of its people, as well as the region and the world,” she said in a statement carried by state news agency Wam.

Sheikha Fatima expressed her deep appreciation for Sheikh Mohamed's efforts and his role in alleviating the suffering of humanity, especially in light of the pandemic.

At the ceremony, Vatican officials shared a video that showed aid that had been sent or arranged for 135 countries by the UAE.

This giving is an extension of the work that Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, the country's Founding Father, first started with the Rulers of the emirates, Sheikha Fatima said.

“Today, we reap the fruits of the open, tolerant and developmental policies which the UAE has been utilising for half a century, setting an example to follow in promoting tolerance and coexistence, protecting women’s and children's rights, as well as the environment and freedom of belief,” she added.

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State, collects the award on behalf of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed at Emirates Palace on July 6, 2021. Rashed Al Mansoori / Ministry of Presidential Affairs

