Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives humanitarian award from Vatican foundation

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, was recognised as The Man of Humanity by a Vatican foundation during a ceremony at Emirates Palace on Tuesday night.
Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations accepted the award on behalf of Sheikh Mohamed.
The award was given by Vatican’s Foundation Gravissimum Educationis
The audience was told of Sheikh Mohamed's numerous humanitarian efforts around the world, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.
A video showed how 135 countries around the world were helped by the UAE over the past years. This included the most remote area of the world – the Amazon.
Cardinal Giuseppe Versaldi, president of Foundation Gravissimum Educationis, said the foundation signed a memorandum of understanding with the UAE Ministry of Education on Monday.
He said education is the key to establish peace and development.
“In order to change the world, we must also change education,” he said quoting Pope Francis.
"The MOU is the first official step of the journey we are taking together; it is not an agreement it is a statement of common understanding.
“Our common principles and goals will help develop new strategies and policies that will make the world a better place, especially during and after the Covid-19 pandemic."
In March, Sheikh Mohamed also received the '2021 DIHAD International Personality Award for Humanitarian Relief'.
In 2019, Pope Francis visited the UAE for the first-ever visit by a pontiff to the Arabian peninsula.
He called the UAE as "a land that is trying to be a model of coexistence, of human brotherhood, and a meeting place among diverse civilisations and cultures".
