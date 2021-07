Coronavirus: UAE records 1,552 new cases

A man uses his Emirates ID card to register before taking the test at Seha’s Ras Al Khaimah Covid-19 drive-through testing centre. All photos by Reem Mohammed / The National

The UAE reported 1,552 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of infections recorded since the pandemic began to 642,601.

Four people died, bringing the overall death toll to 1,843.

Officials said another 1,518 patients beat the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 620,812.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said it carried out 258,483 Covid-19 tests in the past 24 hours

The authorities are using widespread testing, strict safety rules and one of the world's fastest vaccination programmes to curb the pandemic.

Abu Dhabi extended its home quarantine rules on Tuesday for people who found to have been in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The authorities said vaccinated people must go into quarantine for seven days, wear a tracker device and take a PCR test on day six. If the PCR test result is negative, they can remove their tracker device on day seven.

Unvaccinated people must go into quarantine for 12 days and take a PCR test on day 11. They can remove the device on day 12 if the test result is negative.

Previously, home quarantine for vaccinated people was five days, with a PCR test required on day four.

More than 64 per cent of the UAE's population is fully vaccinated. At least three out of four people have received one dose.

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

Result

Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets Fixtures

Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1

Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2

