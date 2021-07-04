Coronavirus: UAE records 1,599 new cases from over 250,000 tests

A Dubai ambulance worker is vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine in Dubai. (EPA)

The UAE reported 1,599 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

This brings the total number of infections recorded since the pandemic began to 639,476.

Three people died bringing the overall death toll to 1,834.

Officials said another 1,570 patients recovered, taking the total number to 617,767.

Authorities have deployed widespread testing, strict rules and one of the world's fastest vaccination programmes to curb the pandemic.

The UAE has also just approved Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use.

Moderna's vaccine has a 94 per cent efficacy and becomes the fifth coronavirus vaccine to be introduced in the UAE after: Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and the Chinese-made Sinopharm.

Meanwhile, almost two thirds of the UAE population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, health authorities have confirmed.

Officials said at least 63.7 per cent of the population have received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

The latest figures also show that just under three quarters – 73.8 per cent – of the population had received at least one dose.