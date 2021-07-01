UAE then and now: the architectural gem that embodied Abu Dhabi's 1970s spirit

Abu Dhabi’s explosive growth in the 1970s and 1980s left the city with some remarkable modernist architecture.

Some buildings have survived, most notably the Cultural Centre and the main bus station, but also other gems like Al Bateen Mall and even a public lavatory in Post Office Park in what used to be called Tourist Club.

Many, though, have gone, no longer fit for the purpose for which they were originally constructed and with the costs of rebuilding less than renovation.

One of the most eye-catching structures was the Omeir Travel Agency building on Khalifa bin Zayed Street and Lulu Street, constructed in the early to mid 1970s. The older photograph was taken a short time later.

Just a short walk from the new souq - now the World Trade Centre - its confident lines represented the city’s new entrepreneurial spirit.

There is no public record of the architect. The ovals punched in the facade, to provide shade from the apartments behind, are reminiscent of another Abu Dhabi building, the Obeid Al Mazrouei block, which itself is believed to have been borrowed from Beirut’s Koujak-Jaber building, designed by the brilliant Victor Bisharet in 1967.

While the Obeid Al Mazrouei building - popularly known as the “Connect Four building” because it resembles the popular game - still stands, the Omeir building has gone.

It was demolished in the 1990s, to be replaced by the current structure, which still houses the Omeir Travel Agency.

The background to that company is worth a story on its own. It was founded in 1956 by two brothers, Khalifa and Omeir bin Youssef, later expanding from a travel agency to a group of companies that today includes everything from cars to commercial and residential property.

When Khalifa bin Youssef died in 1971, his brother established the Omeir bin Youssef Group, which, at the time this photograph was taken, had more than 100 employees.

Omeir bin Youssef was not just a successful businessman but also a philanthropist who was given a posthumous Abu Dhabi Award in 2007. The citation notes: “His contributions included building houses, sponsoring residents, supporting citizens by covering medical expenses and pilgrimages to Mecca.

“He also personally oversaw regular and mass distribution of food, water and supplies in the emirate.”

