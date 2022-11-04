Abu Dhabi launches new tourism campaign to show all the emirate has to offer

Enjoy dinner at the luxurious Emirates Palace hotel, relax on Nurai Island or explore the greenery of Al Ain Oasis. The three possibilities highlighted by the Department for Culture and Tourism's new campaign, “Experience Abu Dhabi, Find Your Pace”.

The campaign aims to highlight experiences available in the capital that “inspire, excite and restore, welcoming the world to come and enjoy memorable moments that matter — in their own way, and at their own pace”.

The one-minute video shows attractions and landmarks in Abu Dhabi emirate, including Al Ain Oasis, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, and Al Wathba salt lake and fossil dunes. There is also Circuit X on Huduryiat Island and Yas Marina Circuit with race cars in motion, before switching to shots of a swimming pool at a hotel on Saadiyat Island and Louvre Abu Dhabi.

The campaign invites visitors to explore all the aspects of the emirate, from Yas Island theme parks or stargazing at Al Ain, glamping at Jebel Hafit Desert Park, wildlife safaris on Sir Bani Yas Island and desert tranquillity in the Empty Quarter.

In September, DCT — Abu Dhabi announced a winter line-up of events. Highlights to come include Disney’s The Lion King, the Wireless Festival and concerts by acts such as Imagine Dragons and Blackpink.

“Abu Dhabi Calendar has an incredible line-up of events to thrill and excite our residents and visitors this season,” said Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, DCT — Abu Dhabi's director general for tourism.

“We’re looking forward to sharing Abu Dhabi with the world by playing host to spectacular musical acts and action-packed global sport spectacles that will attract fans and families from across the globe.”