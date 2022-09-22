UK music festival Wireless is coming to Abu Dhabi in 2023

Popular UK music festival Wireless is coming to Abu Dhabi.

The urban music festival arrives in March next year and promises a line-up of top artists across hip-hop, grime, Afrobeats and electronica.

While artists are yet to be announced, previous headliners at the UK event include the likes of Cardi B, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Kanye West and Stormzy.

It takes place each summer in London’s Finsbury Park and has become one of the country’s most popular music events, attracting close to 50,000 fans.

Wireless Abu Dhabi joins a stellar line-up of artists and events hitting the capital over the next few months, including shows from Westlife, OneRepublic, Kendrick Lamar, Sting, Blackpink and Swedish House Mafia.

In October, Liam Gallagher, Kaiser Chiefs and Clean Bandit will perform in the capital at the festival Club Social. Taking place on Yas Island from October 28 to 30, the event will host a wealth of local and international talents.

“This edition of Club Social promises a new creative look with a feel-good vibe, where music lovers get to come together to enjoy the best in indie music, and legendary music performances with a mix of Brag-worthy experiences inclusive of games, food and drinks," said Omar Kawas, general manager of Brag, the company behind the festival.

The capital will also play host to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, UFC Fight Island, Mubadala Tennis and hit stage show The Lion King.

The festival is yet to announce its exact date or ticket information.