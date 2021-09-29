‘Hey, Disney!’: Amazon’s new voice app lets hotel guests chat to Mickey

‘Hey, Disney!' might become a familiar sound in households and Walt Disney World Resorts across the world next year, thanks to a new Alexa-powered voice assistant from Amazon.

The technology company has partnered with Disney to launch the first Alexa Custom Assistant for Amazon Echo devices.

Launching in 2022, ‘Hey, Disney!’ allows users to interact with all of their favourite Disney characters via an Echo device either at home or when staying at a Walt Disney World Resort.

“We’re bringing the worlds of Disney directly to Echo devices with ‘Hey, Disney!’,” said Dave Limp, senior vice president of Amazon Devices and Services.

“By combining the strength of Alexa’s technology, with Disney’s unmatched storytelling expertise, we’re creating the next generation of immersive experiences to make guests’ vacations more memorable and giving our customers a way to make their homes a bit more magical too.”

Disney storytelling, quizzes and wake-up calls

Amazon and Disney are launching the new voice-activated 'Hey, Disney!' app for Echo devices next year. Photo: Amazon

Fans will be able to chat with Disney characters, hear a story from a much-loved Pixar star, ask the Marvel heroes questions or hang out with their favourite Star Wars character.

The paid-for feature will have interactive Disney storytelling experiences, quizzes, jokes, trivia and fun facts with familiar voices from Mickey Mouse, Nemo, Olaf and more.

Disney fans can also use the app to set timers, reminders and weather forecasts in the voice of their favourite on-screen stars.

Hey, Disney! will be installed at guest rooms in Walt Disney World Resorts. It's part of the company's plans to use Amazon’s Alexa to improve hospitality services.

Guests will be able to ask Disney to bring fresh towels or more blankets, provide a wake-up call or get tips on the quickest way to get to the theme park in the morning.

The voice assistant has been produced using original character voice recordings and audio and there are more than 1,000 interactions for users to discover. Disney is also going to introduce a new magic character that will guide users through the voice-activated serve.