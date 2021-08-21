Walt Disney World updates policy to allow visitors to forgo face masks on outdoor rides

Walt Disney World has updated its face mask policy, allowing visitors to choose whether or not to wear face coverings in outdoor lines, outdoor theatres and outdoor attractions.

Until Thursday, when the new rules came into play, masks had been required in order to enjoy all of the Florida theme park’s attractions.

Masks will still be required for visitors age 2 and up at all of the park’s indoor locations and attractions, including restaurants, theatres and transportation, with the exception of ferry boats.

Previously, masks were optional in all shared outdoor areas, but they were still required to be worn onboard attractions and in queues.

Covid-19: Qantas requires all staff to be fully vaccinated by November

Disney World closed its doors for two months last year at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and reopened more than a year ago with strict safety guidelines that involved wearing masks, social distancing and limiting crowds.

Earlier this year, Disney World officials started allowing visitors to go without masks in outdoor common areas.

Guests arrive at the transportation center at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World on the first day of reopening, in Orlando, Florida, on July 11, 2020. AFP

In July, Disney officials said the company will be requiring all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the US who work on site to be fully vaccinated.

