Disney to debut rest of 2021 films exclusively in cinemas

Company experimented with releasing titles on streaming platforms and in cinemas simultaneously during the pandemic

Simu Liu in a scene from 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.' AP

Lisa Richwine
Sep 11, 2021

Walt Disney Co will release Eternals, West Side Story and the rest of its 2021 films exclusively in cinemas before sending them to streaming, a show of confidence that moviegoing will rebound.

The company had experimented during the pandemic with debuting some movies on the Disney+ streaming service at the same time they ran in theatres. Cinema operators have been closely watching how Disney, which has dominated movie box offices in recent years, would handle its coming schedule as the Delta variant slowed audiences' return to multiplexes.

Disney said on Friday that animated musical Encanto will play in cinemas for 30 days starting from November 24 and head to Disney+ just before Christmas. The film tells the story of a family who live in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia. It includes music written by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

All other Disney releases, including Marvel movie Eternals in November and Steven Spielberg's revival of West Side Story in December, will play exclusively in cinemas for at least 45 days, the company said.

Disney's most recent film, Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, just set a Labour Day weekend record with $94.7 million in ticket sales at US and Canadian cinemas. The film, featuring a predominantly Asian cast including Simu Liu and Awkwafina, played only at cinemas.

But moviegoing for the year remains well below pre-pandemic levels. Chains including AMC Entertainment Holdings, Cineworld and Cinemark Holdings are counting on big fall and winter titles to lure customers back.

Disney's other 2021 films are historical drama The Last Duel and animated comedy Ron's Gone Wrong in October, and action spy film The King's Man in December.

MATCH INFO

South Africa squad

Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada.

The biog

Age: 46

Number of Children: Four

Hobby: Reading history books

Loves: Sports

Paris Can Wait
Dir: Eleanor Coppola
Starring: Alec Baldwin, Diane Lane, Arnaud Viard
Two stars

Biog

Mr Kandhari is legally authorised to conduct marriages in the gurdwara

He has officiated weddings of Sikhs and people of different faiths from Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Russia, the US and Canada

Father of two sons, grandfather of six

Plays golf once a week

Enjoys trying new holiday destinations with his wife and family

Walks for an hour every morning

Completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Loyola College, Chennai, India

2019 is a milestone because he completes 50 years in business

 

Profile

Company: Justmop.com

Date started: December 2015

Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan

Sector: Technology and home services

Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai

Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month

Funding:  The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups. 

