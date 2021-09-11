Disney to debut rest of 2021 films exclusively in cinemas

Simu Liu in a scene from 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.' AP

Walt Disney Co will release Eternals, West Side Story and the rest of its 2021 films exclusively in cinemas before sending them to streaming, a show of confidence that moviegoing will rebound.

The company had experimented during the pandemic with debuting some movies on the Disney+ streaming service at the same time they ran in theatres. Cinema operators have been closely watching how Disney, which has dominated movie box offices in recent years, would handle its coming schedule as the Delta variant slowed audiences' return to multiplexes.

Disney said on Friday that animated musical Encanto will play in cinemas for 30 days starting from November 24 and head to Disney+ just before Christmas. The film tells the story of a family who live in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia. It includes music written by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

All other Disney releases, including Marvel movie Eternals in November and Steven Spielberg's revival of West Side Story in December, will play exclusively in cinemas for at least 45 days, the company said.

Disney's most recent film, Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, just set a Labour Day weekend record with $94.7 million in ticket sales at US and Canadian cinemas. The film, featuring a predominantly Asian cast including Simu Liu and Awkwafina, played only at cinemas.

But moviegoing for the year remains well below pre-pandemic levels. Chains including AMC Entertainment Holdings, Cineworld and Cinemark Holdings are counting on big fall and winter titles to lure customers back.

Disney's other 2021 films are historical drama The Last Duel and animated comedy Ron's Gone Wrong in October, and action spy film The King's Man in December.

MATCH INFO France 3

South Africa squad Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada.

The biog Age: 46 Number of Children: Four Hobby: Reading history books Loves: Sports

Paris Can Wait

Dir: Eleanor Coppola

Starring: Alec Baldwin, Diane Lane, Arnaud Viard

Two stars

Biog Mr Kandhari is legally authorised to conduct marriages in the gurdwara He has officiated weddings of Sikhs and people of different faiths from Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Russia, the US and Canada Father of two sons, grandfather of six Plays golf once a week Enjoys trying new holiday destinations with his wife and family Walks for an hour every morning Completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Loyola College, Chennai, India 2019 is a milestone because he completes 50 years in business

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

