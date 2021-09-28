Dubai's Burj Khalifa is TikTok's most-watched attraction

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, is the most-watched attraction on TikTok, with 1.5 billion views, according to new research.

The research, commissioned by fashion brand Superdry, analysed the view numbers of thousands of travel-related hashtags on the video-sharing platform to rank the most-watched landmarks, cities and countries in the world.

The hashtag #travel has 49.9 billion views on TikTok alone.

A list of 193 countries, 292 cities and 1,095 attractions was compiled and their respective hashtags were analysed to discover which had the most views.

For cities and countries, a combination of #travel[country/city] and #[country/city]travel was used, with any videos unrelated to travelling being disqualified from the research.

Three UAE attractions made the top 10, with The Dubai Mall coming in fourth and Global Village ranking eighth. Burj Khalifa beat Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort (second), Disneyland Paris (third) and New York’s Times Square (fifth) to claim the top spot. Rounding out the top 10 were Universal Studios Hollywood, the Eiffel Tower, Niagara Falls and the Taj Mahal.

The Burj Al Arab also ranked within the top 25, claiming 19th position.

While New York took the top spot on the most-watched cities list, with 114 million views, Dubai came in third, with 62.7 million, right after Seoul, South Korea, which has 106.5 million.

Three other Asian cities made it on the list, with Jakarta, Indonesia, Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City and Tokyo coming in fourth, fifth and eighth, respectively.

Two South American cities – Buenos Aires, Argentina and Bogota, Colombia – came in seventh and ninth, while Paris rounded out the top 10.

London just missed out, ranking 11th with 10.4 million views. Abu Dhabi also made the top 25 list, coming in at 24th, with 1.8 million views.

Elsewhere in Asia, Cebu, in the Philippines, ranked 19th, while Cairo came in 22nd, Singapore claimed the 12th spot and Chiang Mai, Thailand rounded out the top 25.

As for countries, Japan is the most-watched travel destination on TikTok, with 461 million views. Many of the videos analysed included tips on etiquette for Western travellers, as well as advice on when to catch the country’s famous cherry blossom season.

Travel videos on Russia were the second-most popular, while videos of Mexico’s beaches ensured the country won third place.

Nine Asian countries featured in the wider list, with China, Vietnam and Thailand making the top 10, while North America, Italy, Scotland and Colombia rounded it out.

Within the top 25, Nepal came in 12th, with India trailing behind at 13th and Indonesia a step behind that.

The Philippines, Turkey and Malaysia also made it to the list. South Africa was the only country from Africa to feature.

Take a look through the photo gallery below to see the top 10 most-watched countries on TikTok.