Burj Khalifa is most popular landmark according to new Google data

Visiting the Burj Khalifa is on many a bucket list, but the Dubai landmark is the most desirable landmark to visit in the world, according to new data.

A new study from luxury travel company Kuoni reveals that the skyscraper is the most searched for landmark in the 66 countries analysed, which accounts for 37.5 per cent of the world, thus making it the most popular.

It is the most Googled landmark in India, Switzerland and most of Africa, as well as Fiji, Indonesia and Turkmenistan. In the UAE, however, the most searched for landmark was India's Taj Mahal, which comes joint fourth in the study, with England's Big Ben.

According to a new study, the Eiffel Tower is the second most popular landmark around the world. AP

The second most popular is France's Eiffel Tower, which ranked top in 29 counties including the UK, Ireland, Canada and Australia. In third place is Machu Picchu, which comes out top in 19 counties, including Mexico, Spain and Chile.

According to the study, "despite the ongoing pandemic, online searches for the world’s most famous landmarks have risen by 20 per cent over the past month."

Landmarks people want to see most around the world:

1. Burj Khalifa, UAE – 66 countries

2. Eiffel Tower, France – 29 countries

3. Machu Picchu, Peru – 19 countries

4. Big Ben, UK – 11 countries

4. Taj Mahal, India – 11 countries

5. Pompeii, Italy – 9 countries

6. Alhambra, Spain – 5 countries

7. Notre Dame, France – 4 countries

7. Stonehenge, UK – 4 countries

8. Petra, Jordan – 3 countries

8. Great Wall of China, China – 3 countries

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

