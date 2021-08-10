Tips for summer travel: Dubai Airport gears up for ‘exceptionally busy weekends’ in August

Dubai International Airport is gearing up for its busiest weekends of the year, with more than a million passengers set to pass through the travel hub over the next 11 days.
The surge in traveller numbers coincides with several factors, including the end of the summer holidays, when many families return to the UAE before the new school year.
Recent easing of travel regulations for inbound and transit passengers from many countries in Asia and Africa, including India, and the UAE’s removal from the UK’s red list are also expected to contribute to the rise in passenger numbers.
From August 12 until August 22, DXB expects to handle more than one million arriving, departing and transit passengers, with daily peaks of around 100,000 travellers expected on weekends.
“We are prepared, and we are doing everything we can to make sure that passengers have a safe and smooth experience at DXB," said Essa Al Shamsi, vice president of terminal operations at Dubai Airports.
"But given the recent changes in travel requirements, which can often differ depending on the starting point and the destination of a journey, passengers can make a big difference to their airport experience by following a few simple rules and tips."
DXB is one of the busiest passenger airports in the world, with more than 55 international airlines currently using the travel hub. Dubai International's Terminal 1 reopened in June after being closed for 15 months owing to the pandemic, meaning all three terminals at DXB are now in operation.
New safety regulations have been implemented throughout the airport to help prevent and manage the spread of the coronavirus, including social-distancing markers, protective Plexiglas at check-in and immigration counters, and personal protective equipment for staff and passengers.
Facilities have also been set up to allow inbound passengers to be tested for Covid-19 on arrival when required.
Travel tips if you're flying in or out of Dubai this month
With travel requirements changing substantially over the past weeks and months because of the Covid-19 pandemic, authorities at Dubai Airports have shared some tips on how travellers can make their journey smoother:
- Check with your airline for any updated information on travel requirements, these can change frequently.
- Confirm the terminal that flights are arriving into and departing from, including how to travel between terminals if necessary.
- Ensure travel documents such as passports and visas are updated and valid before heading to the airport.
- Face masks are mandatory in airports and on flights and travellers should also maintain physical distancing whenever possible.
- If anyone booked to travel has symptoms of Covid-19, plans should be postponed and they should not fly.
- All travellers must meet the requirements of their destination country. This includes taking a negative PCR test when needed and within the specified time frame or having the correct proof of vaccination.
- If friends or family are meeting you at DXB, make sure they park in the correct area rather than trying to pick you up at the arrivals forecourt, which is a traffic offence.
Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000
Engine: 5.6-litre V8
Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic
Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm
Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km
Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.
5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 2,200m, Winner: Zalman, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer)
5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Hisham Al Khalediah II, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash.
6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Qader, Adrie de Vries, Jean de Roualle
6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh180,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Mujeeb, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel
7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel
7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Shanaghai City, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly
8pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 (T) 1,400m, Winner: Nayslayer, Bernardo Pinheiro, Jaber Ramadhan
Con Coughlin: To survive, Nato must renew its sense of common purpose
Abu Dhabi – Call 999 or 8002626 (Aman Service)
Dubai – Call 800243
Sharjah – Call 065632222
Ras Al Khaimah - Call 072053372
Ajman – Call 067401616
Umm Al Quwain – Call 999
Fujairah - Call 092051100 or 092224411
Just as McDonald's has the Big Mac, Jollibee has Spicy Chickenjoy – a piece of fried chicken that's crispy and spicy on the outside and comes with a side of spaghetti, all covered in tomato sauce and topped with sausage slices and ground beef. It sounds like a recipe that a child would come up with, but perhaps that's the point – a flavourbomb combination of cheap comfort foods. Chickenjoy is Jollibee's best-selling product in every country in which it has a presence.
Billie Holliday: for the burn and also the way she told stories.
Thelonius Monk: for his earnestness.
Duke Ellington: for his edge and spirituality.
Louis Armstrong: his legacy is undeniable. He is considered as one of the most revolutionary and influential musicians.
Terence Blanchard: very political - a lot of jazz musicians are making protest music right now.
Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing
Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111
Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre
Emirates airline – 600555555
Etihad Airways – 600555666
Ambulance – 998
Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries
SM Town Live is on Friday, April 6 at Autism Rocks Arena, Dubai. Tickets are Dh375 at www.platinumlist.net
Badla
Rating: 2.5/5
Produced by: Red Chillies, Azure Entertainment
Director: Sujoy Ghosh
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh, Tony Luke
