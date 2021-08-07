Emirates 'flight attendant' stands atop Burj Khalifa to celebrate UK travel rules change

Emirates has shared a video celebrating news that the UAE has been taken off the UK's red list and upgraded to amber as travel rules change.

In the video, a person wearing Emirates' flight attendants' uniform can be seen holding boards that read, "Moving the UAE to the UK amber list has made us feel on top of the world." The drone camera then pans out to reveal that the crew member is standing at the very top of the Burj Khalifa. The tip of the tallest building in the world stands at 830 metres.

The "crew member" is in fact skydiver and stuntwoman Nicole Smith-Ludvik, who was enlisted for the ambitious shoot.

"This is, without a doubt, one of the most amazing and exciting stunts I've ever done," Smith-Ludvik wrote on Instagram. "A big shout out to Emirates Airlines for your creative marketing idea! It was a pleasure being a part of the team."

The shoot was carried out by helicopter and drones filming company Choppershoot, produced by Prime Productions AMG and TECS Event Services.

"Being part of such a special project – not only for the fact that we were trusted to help bring this to life (yes, this is very very real), but also what it means for so many families who have been separated from their families between here in Dubai and the UK. Definitely a project we’ll remember forever," TECS Event Services wrote of the campaign, on social media.

UAE taken off UK red list

The UAE and Bahrain will be removed from the UK's travel red list, the British government announced on Wednesday night, providing a major boost to tourism and allowing families to be reunited.

They will join other amber list countries, meaning that people entering most of the UK from these points of origin do not have to pay to quarantine in a government hotel for 10 days.

Passengers arriving from amber list countries need to isolate for 10 days on arrival in the UK but can be released after day five with a negative test result.

Travellers coming from countries with amber status who have been fully vaccinated with inoculations approved and administered in the UK, EU and US do not have to self-isolate but must provide a negative Covid-19 test within two days of arrival.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

Section 375 Cast: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha, Meera Chopra & Rahul Bhat Director: Ajay Bahl Producers: Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak & SCIPL Rating: 3.5/5

The National photo project Chris Whiteoak, a photographer at The National, spent months taking some of Jacqui Allan's props around the UAE, positioning them perfectly in front of some of the country's most recognisable landmarks. He placed a pirate on Kite Beach, in front of the Burj Al Arab, the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland at the Burj Khalifa, and brought one of Allan's snails (Freddie, which represents her grandfather) to the Dubai Frame. In Abu Dhabi, a dinosaur went to Al Ain's Jebel Hafeet. And a flamingo was taken all the way to the Hatta Mountains. This special project suitably brings to life the quirky nature of Allan's prop shop (and Allan herself!).

Dubai Women's Tour teams Agolico BMC

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

Austrian Grand Prix race timings Weekend schedule for Austrian Grand Prix - all timings UAE Friday Noon-1.30pm First practice 4-5.30pm Second practice Saturday 1-2pm Final practice 4pm Qualifying Sunday 4pm Austrian Grand Prix (71 laps)

In Full Flight: A Story of Africa and Atonement

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

The biog Favourite Quote: “Real victories are those that protect human life, not those that result from its destruction emerge from its ashes,” by The late king Hussain of Jordan. Favourite Hobby: Writing and cooking Favourite Book: The Prophet by Gibran Khalil Gibran

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg

The biog Name: Gul Raziq From: Charsadda, Pakistan Family: Wife and six children Favourite holes at Al Ghazal: 15 and 8 Golf Handicap: 6 Childhood sport: cricket

RESULTS Manchester United 2 Anthony Martial 30' Scott McTominay 90+6' Manchester City 0

