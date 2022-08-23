Inside Regal Heights Hotel, the newest luxury retreat in Egypt

One of the newest hotels to open in Egypt is fit for royalty, quite literally.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi joined King Hamad of Bahrain, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Mustafa Al Kadhimi, Prime Minister of Iraq, at the Regal Heights Hotel in El Alamein City.

The group toured the resort on Monday. The five-star destination is one of many to open as the country prepares to host Cop27 in November.

All rooms at the Regal Heights Hotel come with views over the Mediterranean Sea or surrounding El Alamein City. Photo: Regal Heights Hotel

The gleaming skyscraper property is located on a private 400-metre stretch of Mediterranean coastline and offers travellers a luxury waterfront residence.

A marble-clad lobby greets visitors and all rooms offer views of the surrounding ocean, the swimming pool or El Alamein City, with spacious balconies to allow travellers to make the most of the vistas.

There are several categories of accommodation, from double deluxe rooms where rates start from $199 per night to the 75-square-metre Panorama Suites, which come with some of the best views in the house.

All rooms and suites have coastal-inspired decor.

All-day dining restaurant The Views serves a variety of international cuisine and is where guests can find daily continental and buffet breakfast options. The sleek Piano Bar serves a variety of mocktails and soft drinks, while Sea Breeze Restaurant is for al fresco dining.

Children staying at Regal Heights have two dedicated swimming pools to splash around in. There is also the children's club, which has an indoor play area and hosts daily activities.

There’s also an indoor pool surrounded by comfortable sun loungers and the luxury spa has a steam room, sauna, hot tub and Jacuzzi. A state-of-the-art fitness centre is also available.

Having only opened this summer, the luxury hotel has already welcomed some very famous visitors. As well as Sheikh Mohammed and contingency, the resort hosted Egyptian singer and actor Mohamed Ramadan, who was performing in El Alamein.

Veteran actress Elham Shahin also checked in at the resort. The Egyptian star shared some pictures of her stay at the hotel on social media where she appeared to be enjoying the waterside views.

