Saudi Arabia to get Middle East’s first Porsche Design Hotel

Saudi Arabia will be home to the first Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotel in the Middle East.

The world-famous car brand has announced that it will launch the luxury hotel in the kingdom as part of a new partnership between Deutsche Hospitality and the Porsche Design Group.

The kingdom's new luxury hotel will fuse design, technology and high-end hospitality and offer each guest checking in an “individualised journey”.

No details have yet been revealed on whether the hotel will open in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, the waterfront city of Jeddah or another destination in the kingdom. Wherever it opens, the hotel will be a Middle East first for the brand, after an agreement signed with Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund to exclusively launch the hotel in the region.

Exceptional spatial and lighting concepts will give Saudi Arabia’s Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotel a futuristic feel. Photo: Saudi Tourism Development Fund

The Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotel will offer a variety of accommodation options, including rooms, suites and penthouses.

Exceptional spatial and lighting concepts will give the Saudi Arabian hotel a futuristic vibe and there will also be a high-end restaurant and bar, a state-of-the art health and fitness facility spanning more than 1,000 square metres, and what the company is calling “exclusive Meet & cubes” (although exactly what these are has yet to be detailed).

Germany’s Deutsche Hospitality is the parent company of Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts, which currently operates 160 hotels around the world. The new Porsche Design hotels will blend Steigenberger’s more than 80-year history in hospitality with Porsche’s unique design philosophy and values.

“We are pleased to collaborate with TDF [the Tourism Development Fund] to launch new hotel projects in Saudi Arabia, including the first Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotel in the Middle East," said Marcus Bernhardt, chief executive of Deutsche Hospitality, on Thursday.

“The project will cater to the sophisticated needs of the Saudi market, creating a unique and innovative experience within the kingdom’s luxury lifestyle hotel segment that is sure to offer an incomparable guest experience. A Porsche Design Hotel in Saudi Arabia reflects our commitment to the region and our support for the Kingdom as a leading global tourist destination.”

And if travellers staying at the new Saudi hotel like what they see, they will be able to book a stay at Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels in no less than 15 cities around the world, including London, Shanghai, Singapore and Dubai.

Confirmation of Dubai’s Porsche Design Hotel were revealed last month, but the property in the UAE will only open after the outpost in Saudi Arabia is up and running.