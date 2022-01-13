Legoland Hotel: Middle East's first Lego-themed property to open in Dubai on January 21

The Middle East’s first Legoland Hotel is set to open in Dubai in just over one week.

Located at Dubai Parks and Resorts, the new themed 250-room hotel will welcome overnight guests from January 21.

Offering free theme park access to all guests, the Legoland Hotel is set to be the ideal place to stay when taking a trip to the Dubai Parks and Resorts' brick-themed attractions.

A dragon-guarded entrance will welcome guests into the hotel where interactive experiences and themed rooms await. There’s also a huge temperature-controlled swimming pool, complete with Lego brick floating toys.

A pirate-themed room at the new Legoland Hotel in Dubai. Photo: Legoland

Aimed at those travelling with children, standard rooms can sleep up to five, and there are also family suites that can accommodate up to eight guests.

Mere steps away from Legoland Dubai with its themed rides, shows and attractions, the hotel also includes a disco lift, a castle-themed play area and plenty of Lego-brick architecture.

Rooms and suites have been designed in four immersive themes. Book a stay in a Lego Friends room where you’ll find plenty of pink and purple decor, bunk beds for children to sleep on and some of the Lego Friends’ toy pets to play with.

Kingdom rooms and suites offer a royal welcome and are packed with bunting, shields and a separate royal chamber where the children can sleep.

Meals will be served in Bricks Family Restaurant inside the Legoland Hotel in Dubai. Getty Images

Pirate rooms have red and white stripy bedding bedecked with Jolly Roger symbols and plenty of pirate-themed Lego models, while Adventure rooms welcome guests with a surprise treasure hunt and feature Snakes and Ladders and Egyptian hieroglyphic-themed decor.

Breakfast at Bricks Family Restaurant is included in every stay. The buffet-style menu promises child-friendly options with food served at the children's height.

World’s fastest spinning rollercoaster opening at Dubai Parks and Resorts

The Now You See Me ride at Dubai Parks and Resorts will be the world's fastest single-car spinning rollercoaster. Photo: Dubai Parks and Resorts

Friday, January 21 is going to be a busy day at Dubai Parks and Resorts, as, in addition to opening the Middle East’s first Legoland Hotel, the attraction will also launch two new rides.

The world’s first rollercoaster inspired by the John Wick franchise and the world’s fastest single-car spinning rollercoaster, themed on the Now You See Me franchise, will open on the same date.

“The opening of the world’s first John Wick rollercoaster, the world’s fastest spinning rollercoaster and the region’s only LEGO-themed Hotel are an example of the breadth and diversity of entertainment experiences in Dubai,” said Fernando Eiroa, chief executive at Dubai Holding Entertainment.

"We are confident that these new offerings will contribute to further enhancing Dubai’s competitiveness as one of the leading international tourism destinations in the world."

Rooms at Legoland Hotel start from Dh1,170, including breakfast and one park entry; legoland.com

