'Game of Thrones' to Goop: five pop culture-themed cruises

Gone are the days when cruises were reserved for pensioners looking for a hassle-free travel experience.

A new breed of ships are offering the next generation of seafarers the opportunity to explore the world, still hassle-free, with the added attraction of onboard sport complexes, climbing walls, spas, skydiving experiences and Michelin star-worthy dining venues.

Taking things one step further, themed cruises allow passengers to mingle with like-minded souls as they immerse themselves in their niche interests, whether it’s the Game of Thrones TV series or Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop philosophy.

Here are five pop culture-themed cruises that may appeal.

'Game of Thrones' cruise

The cruise will stop at a number of sites from the hit TV show. Photo: Sail Croatia

Sail Croatia is inviting Game of Thrones fans to visit King's Landing, Qarth and a host of other sites featured in the hit TV series. The special 2022 Game of Thrones Cruise will sail along the Dalmatian Coast for seven days aboard the luxurious Mali Ante.

Passengers will be able to sit on the Iron Throne in the Game of Thrones Museum in Split, enter the Red Keep, explore the stand-in location for the city of Qarth, Lokrum Island, and discover Klis Fortress, the filming location for the city of Meereen.

A guided walking tour of Dubrovnik takes in the many of the show's filming locations scattered around the city and you’ll even be able to watch the first episode of the Game of Thrones prequel, House of Dragons, onboard the ship as you sail to King's Landing.

The cruise sets sail on August 20 and is priced from $1,114 per person.

Goop at Sea

Followers of actress and lifestyle guru Gwyneth Paltrow can set sail with her on the Goop at Sea cruise.

Operated by Celebrity Cruises, aboard the Celebrity Beyond, and dubbed “an exclusive wellness journey”, the nine-night itinerary departs on September 24 and sails around France and the Italian Riviera. Paltrow herself will be there, conducting a live conversation with a top wellness expert and answering questions from the audience.

Passengers can take part in a range of sessions focusing on the “mind, body and soul”, hosted by Goop-favoured practitioners such as trainer Isaac Boots, integrative psychiatrist Ellen Vora and astrologer and author Jennifer Freed. There is also the promise of as yet undisclosed gifts and surprises.

Prices start from $750 per person and availability is limited.

Downton Abbey cruise

The cruise stops at Highclere Castle, where Downton Abbey is filmed. Photo: Burlison/DIFF

European Waterways offers dedicated Downton Abbey cruises taking period drama aficionados on a historic journey down the River Thames aboard the eight-passenger Magna Carter barge.

Stops include Highclere Castle, the 1,000-acre estate that acts as the home of the Crawley family in the show. It is one of England’s most impressive Victorian castles and guests will be able to tour some of its state rooms and bedrooms, many of which will be familiar to Downton fans. Other riverside landmarks included in the seven-day trip itinerary include Cliveden, Windsor Castle and Hampton Court Palace.

Departures are scheduled for August 21 and 28 and prices are on request.

TCM Classic Cruise

The TCM Classic Cruise takes place onboard the 'Disney Dream'. Photo: Disney

The TCM Classic Cruise offers film buffs the opportunity to immerse themselves in some the world’s most-loved movies aboard the Disney Dream.

Taking place from November 12 to 17 and travelling from Miami to Grand Cayman, the trip includes stunning ports of call, screenings under the stars, special guests and presentations by film experts. Confirmed guests include Academy Award winner Richard Dreyfuss, actress Margaret O’Brien and fashion designer Bob Mackie, with prices starting from $1,980 for two people.

Star Trek: The Cruise

Star Trek: The Cruise is the ultimate journey for fans of the intergalactic TV show.

The seven-day voyage takes place onboard Royal Caribbean’s Navigator of the Seas, departing from Los Angeles and making three stops along the Mexican Riviera. Promising to "boldly go where no cruise has gone before”, this so-called Un-Conventional Voyage features some of the world most enthusiastic Trekkies, as well as actors, scientists, influencers and experts. There are intimate speaking engagements, themed parties, interactive games, screenings and competitions.

The voyage is scheduled to depart on February 24, with prices starting from $1,960.