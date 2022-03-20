10 UAE desert adventures to enjoy before it gets too hot: from ballooning to stargazing

There’s no denying it, the weather in the UAE is heating up.

But before you think about making a home in the supermarket freezer aisle, there’s time for one last hurrah in the ultimate outdoor playground: the desert.

According to outdoor experts, now is prime time to head out to the sands, whether it’s for nature, thrills or simply a different kind of staycation.

Here, we’ve rounded up the best ways to spend a day in the dunes before the heat turns us all into hermits. Get ready to grab your desert boots.

Set your pulse racing with ballooning and off-roading

One of the most unique ways to see the desert is from above and, for Platinum Heritage conservation guide Karel Claassen, nothing compares to cruising over the dunes in a hot air balloon.

“Watching the sunrise from 4,000 feet is just incredible,” he says. “It really is a once in a lifetime opportunity and one that I’ll never get tired of.

“People can get a little bit nervous but it’s the safest form of travel. We run our hot air balloon flights with Balloon Adventures until the end of May. At this time of year, the temperature up there is just perfect.”

Back on solid ground, Claassen’s hair-raising hobbies also include off-roading.

Quote I often visit Hatta right into the summer months but around March or April is perfect Karel Claassen, Platinum Heritage conservation guide

“My favourite place to hit the dunes is Hatta,” he says. “The landscape is almost other-worldly and it really gets your pulse racing, though I’d recommend taking a guide if you’re a beginner.

“The drive down there is an experience in itself. I’d recommend stopping off at Fossil Rock or even going horseback riding.”

Because of its location in the mountains, Hatta's climate is a few degrees cooler than central Dubai thanks to its higher altitude.

“I often visit Hatta right into the summer months but around March or April is perfect,” he adds. “If you’ve got the time, it’s always worth a visit to Hatta Dam for a spot of kayaking, too.”

Anshar Hamza, tour guide and managing director of Desert Rose Tourism, is also a fan of hitting the sand at high speed.

“The dunes of Al Khatim Desert are like nowhere else in the world,” he explains. “I take people dune bashing out there and it’s completely exhilarating. You feel like you’re on a rollercoaster.”

Al Khatim Desert is about 78 kilometres from Abu Dhabi and is a popular spot for high-octane activities due to the sheer scale of its dunes.

“Some of them reach up to around 100 metres in height and we take people sand-skiing and sandboarding down them,” Hamza says.

“Imagine standing at the top of a towering dune with nothing but sand for as far as the eye can see.

“There’s nowhere else in the world quite like it.”

Appreciate nature with walks and stargazing

For Gabriel Gusta, recreation manager of The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, it's all about the natural beauty of the Al Wadi Desert, including its inhabitants.

“There’s so much nature in the desert that most people aren’t aware of,” he says. “Of course, you’ve got camels and falcons, but there are also Arabian oryxes, gazelles and foxes.

“We offer a guided nature walk where we not only witness the animals in the wild, but also learn all about the flora and fauna in the desert. It’s really fascinating.”

The wonders of the natural world don’t stop at planet Earth.

With limited light pollution and a clear view of the night skies, the desert is also ideal for stargazing.

“On a good night you can get a really clear view of the planets and constellations,” Gusta explains.

“We run a stargazing night walk where we provide telescopes and talk about the formation of the stars, but it’s also something that people can head out and do by themselves.”

Get active on a fat bike or hike

Despite temperatures climbing, Gusta recommends enjoying the desert on your own steam, though it's wise to avoid the hotter parts of the day all year round.

“You don’t get much better than venturing out into the dunes on a fat bike,” he says. “By ditching the engines you don’t scare the wildlife away and you’ll see everything from gazelles to Arabian hares.

“Late March and early April is also the ideal time of year for getting out on a sunrise hike. The colours in the sky are just incredible and it’s definitely worth the early start.”

Take it easy by barbecuing and camping

Although the desert is a prime spot for adrenalin junkies, there are plenty of ways to relax in the open air.

“The Love Lakes are so close to the city, but once you get out there you could be a million miles away,” says Claassen. “It’s so peaceful and serene and the pictures you can get from the dunes around there are stunning.

“I’d recommend getting out for a nice walk or a barbecue. It’s also a great spot for birdwatchers and you get a lot of wildlife around the lakes themselves.”

One of the most popular desert activities without a guide is desert camping and, for Gusta, it’s the best way to experience it properly.

“The desert is fascinating and waking up surrounded by nothing but sand and total silence is almost surreal when you live in a city like Dubai,” he says.

“It’s incredible to experience life like the bedouins and now is the perfect weather for sleeping out under the stars and appreciating a simpler time.”

Hamza agrees and, in his opinion, no trip to the desert is complete without taking a turn on the ancient transport.

“There is nothing more spectacular than a sunset camel ride,” he says. “It’s like stepping back in time, harking back to the tribal nomads as they moved from oasis to oasis.

“We’re so lucky to have this incredible natural beauty right here on our doorstep.

“I’d encourage everyone to get out there and experience the magic for themselves.”

