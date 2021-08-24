16 film and TV sets you can stay in for your next holiday

While five-star hotels and luxury beach resorts are all well and good, why not make your next holiday a visit to one of these famous movie and TV show homes and hotels.

Every property on this list has starred in a beloved film or television show, from Breaking Bad and Killing Eve to Harry Potter, Twilight and Dirty Dancing.

They're located around the world, from the Isle of Wight in the UK to New York, and even France, Spain and Japan, so there's no shortage of opportunities to explore new cultures and cuisines outside your famous digs.

Highclere Castle

Featured in: Downtown Abbey

Location: Newbury, UK

Highclere Castle was the home of the Crawleys in 'Downton Abbey'. Bloomberg

Price: From £850 ($1,170) for the London Lodge or £1,600 for Grotto Lodge

The details: While Airbnb offered a night for two in Highclere Castle in 2019, it is still possible to stay on the grounds at either the London Lodge or Grotto Lodge by booking through the website. The former, which is available for two-night stays for two guests, was created in 1793 by Colonel Henry Herbert to celebrate becoming the 1st Earl of Carnarvon, and it has been completely restored with two wings, including a double bedroom. Grotto Lodge, available for three nights for up to four guests, was designed by Victorian architect Thomas Allom about 150 years ago, and features two double rooms.

The review: One TripAdvisor user wrote of a trip in August: “Had a fabulous time at Highclere Castle yesterday. Although the weather was drab, the castle certainly was not! The castle itself was great to walk around and see all the family photos as well as Downton Abbey photos. The grounds are beautiful.”

Cherry Tree Inn B&B

Featured in: Groundhog Day

Location: Woodstock, Illinois, US

Bill Murray spent his endless days at the Cherry Tree Inn B&B in 'Groundhog Day'. Instagram

Price: From $189 per night

The details: This quaint Victorian bed and breakfast is described as anything but “stuffy and repetitive”, despite it being the place Bill Murray stayed in throughout 1993 film Groundhog Day, about a man doomed to relive the same day over and over again. There are a variety of room categories to choose from, plus a parlour with a fireplace and a full breakfast to enjoy in the dining room or on the wraparound porch each morning. Go in February, and you’ll catch the four-day Groundhog Day celebrations that take place annually in Woodstock, too. You can book through its website.

The review: Denise P wrote on TripAdvisor in June: “The B&B is as charming as it looks. The people are friendly and hospitable. The breakfast was great. It is located on a quaint quiet street that is only a short walk to the town centre. The room was big enough for us to feel comfortable. And the view from the window was really cool as we overlooked the fence and entrance, just like on Groundhog Day! We hope to visit Woodstock again and will definitely stay here.”

Twilight Swan House

Featured in: Twilight

Location: St Helens, Oregon, US

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Twilight Swan House is available to book via Airbnb

Price: $378 per night

The details: Charlie and Bella Swan’s house from the Twilight saga has been available to book via Airbnb since 2019. Twilight Swan House, as it’s called in its listing, is a 1930s home located in a quiet neighbourhood in St Helens, Oregon (even though the story was set in Forks, Washington) and within walking distance to the historic riverfront, plus only a short drive from Portland. There are five bedrooms and one-and-a-half baths, and up to eight guests can stay there for a minimum of two nights. It’s designed to give Twilight fans their money’s worth by allowing them to recreate all their favourite scenes from the films.

The review: Savannah wrote on Airbnb in August: “I would come back to this house even if I weren't a fan of the Twilight books – every detail is thoughtfully attended to. Every guest need is anticipated and this is the cleanest Airbnb place I have ever stayed at! Ever! My friends and I were in a constant state of delight enjoying every Twilight-related touch. We will never forget it!”

Lakeside cabin on Bouckaert Farm

Featured in: Avengers: Endgame

Location: Fairburn, Georgia, US

Tony Stark's lakeside cabin is available to book for a night. Airbnb

Price: $800 per night

The details: Marvel fans will surely recognise Tony Stark’s lakeside cabin, which is on a 809-hectare equestrian estate and available to rent via Airbnb. For your money, you get the entire cabin, porch and yard to yourself, with its three bedrooms, four beds and three bathrooms. Up to six guests may stay here and you can take your children fishing, watch a horse show or explore the renowned movie sets during your stay. You could also go hiking and exploring around Bouckaert Farm.

The review: Lesley wrote on Airbnb: “We absolutely loved our trip! We discovered the place because we are Marvel fans. The idea of staying in Tony Stark’s cabin was enough for us, but the experience of being there far exceeded any expectations we had. Our kids had a blast hiking around and seeing the settings of so many scenes from the movies ... We highly recommend this place and would love to go back!”

Sunny private bedroom in Ditmas Park

Featured in: Definitely, Maybe

Location: Brooklyn, New York, US

The house featured in the Ryan Reynolds film 'Definitely, Maybe'. Airbnb

Price: $74 per night

The details: This spacious private room on the second floor of a house in Ditmas Park was where Ryan Reynolds appeared in the 2008 romantic comedy Definitely, Maybe, and it’s available to rent via Airbnb. The house was also featured in 2009 film Solitary Man, starring Michael Douglas and Susan Sarandon, and TV show Damages with Glenn Close. Amid tree-lined streets and Victorian houses with front porches, this room has a garden view, free WiFi, a mini fridge and access to a semi-private bathroom that’s on the first floor. The listing states it can comfortably accommodate two adults and “possibly” one child, but infants and toddlers are not allowed owing to the staircase.

The review: Cheryl wrote on Airbnb: “Alice and Stan were terrific hosts. The room was spacious and well decorated, very clean and very comfortable. It had a small refrigerator for snacks and drinks and coffee or tea maker. The location was in a nice neighbourhood; I felt safe walking even after dark from the subway. It is close to lots of interesting shops, restaurants and the subway. I would definitely return and would highly recommend.”

Italian-style hilltop retreat

Featured in: Entourage

Location: Los Angeles, California, US

The Italian-style villa on 'Entourage' is actually in Los Angeles and not the Amalfi Coast. Airbnb

Price: $473 per night

The details: Fans of Entourage TV show and movie might have believed this house to be on the Amalfi Coast, as that’s where Ari Gold and his wife were said to be while lounging about at this enormous Italian-style villa in the final scene of the series. But it’s actually in LA, featuring an enormous pool surrounded by towering cypress trees and views of the rolling hills. It’s a spa retreat, with rooms for two guests to book via Airbnb.

The review: Kate wrote on Airbnb: “The most beautiful Airbnb property we’ve stayed at, hands down. Incredible to have a private pool and grounds. The neighbourhood is gorgeous and has plenty of amazing bars/coffee shops/restaurants. Tim was a great host and we loved his pup! Thanks for a great stay!”

Chateau de Tourreau

Featured in: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Location: Sarrians, Provence, France

Chateau de Tourreau can accommodate up to 15 guests. Airbnb

Price: $5,873 per night

The details: It might cost a pretty penny, but for your booking via Airbnb you’ll get the entire castle to yourself, with its nine bedrooms, 11 beds and nine bathrooms, which can accommodate up to 15 guests. It’s where the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stayed during a vacation in season nine, but it’s also where Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married in 2019. The interiors have been restored to reflect its 18th-century style and furnished with European and Provencal furniture and art, but with modern amenities. There are three reception rooms, a library, formal and informal dining rooms, and kitchen, as well as an internal courtyard with fountains, aviaries and jasmine-covered walls.

The review: There are no reviews yet.

Reversible Destiny Lofts

Featured in: Girls

Location: Mitaka-shi, Tokyo, Japan

Reversible Destiny Lofts built by architects and artists Shusaku Arakawa and Madeline Gins . Airbnb

Price: $261 per night

The details: If you coveted Shoshanna Shapiro’s colourful Japan apartment on hit TV show Girls by Lena Dunham, then you’ll be pleased to know it’s available to book on Airbnb. The full name is Reversible Destiny Lofts Mitaka – In Memory of Helen Keller, and they were built by architects and artists Shusaku Arakawa and Madeline Gins as the first residential units designed “not to die”. Two guests can rent one room with its own private bathroom.

The review: Brendan wrote: “The Reversible Destiny Lofts are every bit as worth it as I had imagined. Such a cool, thoughtful and intriguing design that was also comfortable. Thank you for having me!”

Luxurious Custom Home ('Breaking Bad' House 5.3)

Featured in: Breaking Bad

Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico, US

'Breaking Bad' fans might recognise this house from season five of the hit show. Airbnb

Price: $169 per night

The details: Before you get too excited, this is not Walter White’s family home, but one in which a scene of hit TV show Breaking Bad was filmed in for season five, episode three, called Hazard Pay. Walt and Jesse Pinkman use it as a temporary meth lab. The space, available to book on Airbnb, can host up to 16 guests across four bedrooms, 12 beds and three bathrooms, all of which you get to yourself. There’s also an outdoor space with a barbecue, patio and gas fire pit.

The review: Joy wrote on Airbnb: “You will not be disappointed with your stay at this house, especially if you are a Breaking Bad fan. We had lots of fun with the props and taking pictures. Also, the house is very well decorated, clean and had all the amenities that we needed. The location is a little out from the city, but really nice and easy drive everywhere. We even saw hot air balloons out the window and deck each morning. Would definitely recommend this place."

De Vere House

Featured in: Harry Potter

Location: Lavenham, UK

This was Harry Potter's home in Godric's Hollow in the films. Airbnb

Price: $257 per night

The details: This was Harry, James and Lily Potter’s house in Godric’s Hollow from the Harry Potter film series. It’s located in the centre of pretty Lavenham, a medieval village in England with more than 300 protected heritage properties. You can book via Airbnb a private room within the house for two people, with a four-poster bed, ensuite bathroom, TV and WiFi access. There’s also a private guest sitting room and courtyard garden, plus a traditional Suffolk breakfast on offer.

The review: Jenny wrote on Airbnb: “We had the most amazing time. Jane was the perfect host. Nothing was too much trouble. The accommodation is out of this world. We had such an incredible weekend and felt more relaxed than we have done in years. Lavenham is a stunning place. Steeped in history. Can’t recommend it enough. Best. Weekend. Ever.”

30760 Broad Beach Road

Featured in: Big Little Lies

Location: Malibu, California, US

Reese Witherspoon's character lives in this house in 'Big Little Lies'. Malibu Luxury Vacation Rentals

Price: $3,000-$5,000 per night

The details: Remember Reese Witherspoon’s dreamy Malibu home in drama series Big Little Lies? Well, it might cost a lot, but you can actually rent it for the night via Malibu Luxury Vacation Homes. It's in California, but it’s styled like a Cape Cod home. The estate sits on a stretch of beachfront on what the agents call “the most exclusive beach in Malibu”. There are six bedrooms with two master suites, one of which has a private deck and outdoor fireplace, the other with a deck and Jacuzzi, and both look out onto gorgeous ocean views. There’s also a detached two-storey guest house that can sleep five. Altogether the residence can accommodate 12 people.

The review: There are no reviews on this website.

Maison Vitry

Featured in: American Horror Story: Coven

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana, US

This New Orleans house dates back to 1855. Airbnb

Price: $394 per night

The details: On Airbnb, this house is referred to as “Elegantly Decayed Creole Mansion”, and while its moniker might not make it sound like a home away from home, this 1855 house has an interesting backstory. It's known as Maison Vitry and was built for Louise Vitry, a free African-American woman, based in Historic Treme, in the much-loved French Quarter in New Orleans, and is now popular among visitors and film studios alike.

It famously appeared in American Horror Story: Coven, serving as the location for Marie Laveau’s Cornrow City Salon. The place features 14-foot ceilings, original fireplaces, a mahogany staircase and much more. You can book the whole house, which has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sleeps up to six people, plus a garden with Spanish Moss-draped trees and fish-filled fountains.

The review: Kimberley writes on Airbnb: “I cannot say enough about the splendour of this house. The attention to decor and detail, the history and ambiance are absolutely incredible. Waking up here every day was a blessing. The garden was such a place of respite from a busy day exploring the city. Will and Mao were attentive hosts responding quickly to every question and providing tips of were to go and what to experience ... I would highly recommend anyone planning on visiting New Orleans to experience the beauty and history of staying here at the Maison Vitry.”

Mountain Lake Lodge

Featured in: Dirty Dancing

Location: Pembroke, Virginia, US

Mountain Lake Lodge dates back to 1851. Instagram

Price: From $150 per night

The details: The original lodge dates back to 1851, but the property’s story goes back more than 100 years before that. The 1,052-hectare nature reserve is a playground for families and adventure-seekers, who want to escape amid the Blue Ridge Mountains. It’s where the beloved romance film Dirty Dancing, featuring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, was filmed, and remains to this day a popular place to stay and host a wedding. There are 43 rooms in the Stone Lodge, 16 in Chestnut Lodge, nine mountain homes at Blueberry Ridge and eight historic rustic cabins, as well as nine front lawn cottages to choose from. You can book via the website.

The review: One TripAdvisor user wrote: “Mountain Lake Lodge is nestled among the mountains of Virginia, offering a beautiful retreat from everyday life. Among its greatest assets, however, is an incredibly attentive staff.”

The Spice Bus

Featured in: Spice World

Location: Isle of Wight, UK

The Spice Bus is an excellent option for accommodation in the UK that’s off the beaten track. Airbnb

Price: $303 per night

The details: The original Union Jack-clad Spice Bus from Spice Girls’ movie Spice World is an excellent option for accommodation in the UK that’s off the beaten track. While the owner, who has listed it on Airbnb, has no affiliation to the 1990s girl group, they’re a massive fan, and have tried to make the experience as fun as possible for guests. It’s sat next to a marina where there’s a bar, restaurant and shop on-site, and boasts two beds that can sleep up to three people. There’s a seating area with cinema-style chairs in front of a TV, plus a dressing room. A nearby facilities block is home to a bathroom. There’s no WiFi available on the bus.

The review: One Airbnb user wrote: “We had an excellent stay on the Spice Girl bus – what a unique venue! It’s in a great location, was very well presented and clean. Highly recommended to any Spice Girl fan!”

Architects’ flat

Featured in: Killing Eve

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Villanelle stayed in this Barcelona flat in 'Killing Eve'. Airbnb

Price: $305 per night

The details: The Art Nouveau apartment in Barcelona that Killing Eve villain Villanelle resides in during season three is available to rent via Airbnb. The two-bedroom space is in Gracia, not far from popular Park Guell, and boasts a reception hall, studio, dining room, living area, glass gallery, kitchen, bathroom and ornate balcony. It sleeps up to four guests.

The review: Victoria writes on Airbnb: “Sean and his family treated us like absolute royalty. This is probably the most prestigious place to stay in the whole of Barcelona. It’s just perfect. Everything in this listed building is original and how it was. It’s clean and homely. The hosts go above and beyond with hospitality."

Steel Magnolia House Bed & Breakfast

Featured in: Steel Magnolias

Location: Natchitoches, Louisiana, US

The 'Steel Magnolias' house is available via Booking.com

Price: $265 per night

The details: Ever since January, guests have been able to book via booking.com a night in the house featured in the 1989 comedy-drama film starring Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine and Daryl Hannah. The air-conditioned accommodation has free WiFi and access to an outdoor swimming pool. Rooms include a flat-screen TV, private bathroom and in some cases a kitchen.

The review: TripAdvisor user Becky M wrote in July: “Beautiful historic B&B,. A movie must-see property. The home and grounds are wonderfully preserved with the movie magic. The owner and his staff are the icing on the cake. Fantastic!! A must stay!”

