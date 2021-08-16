Hendrix, Hitchcock and Bowie: exploring London's shrines to its famous former residents

They scared audiences, revolutionised guitar playing, inspired the world to tackle famine, created a new subculture and reinvigorated opera. Alfred Hitchcock, Jimi Hendrix, Freddie Mercury, David Bowie and George Handel are five of the greatest artists to live in London, and their former homes and haunts are now shrines for tourists.

While the adjoined homes of Hendrix and Handel have been made into a comprehensive and impressive museum, it is fans who have put the other three locations on the tourist trail.

Because Mercury, late lead singer of the legendary rock band Queen, was cremated and doesn’t have a grave to visit, his former home has become a popular site for fans. But there are no signs to direct you there and the property is blurred out on Google Map’s street view function.

The search ends in a quiet Kensington street, where handwritten letters are stuck to a wall alongside a heavily fortified door.

Freddie Mercury's former London home has become a shrine for fans. Ronan O'Connell

“Dear darling Freddie, how have you been? Now I’m here to see you,” reads one note, decorated by flowers, a heart and a French-language letterhead.

“The best of the universe,” read another, embellished by a sketch of Mercury and a second tribute in Spanish. The Google Maps censorship, thick security door and CCTV cameras suggest whoever now owns the home where Mercury lived from 1986 to 1991 doesn’t appreciate its status as a shrine, and likely removes these notes regularly.

Not that that seems to deter Mercury fans. It says a great deal about the devotion we have to our favourite artists that, in a city that bulges with tourist attractions, foreign travellers make the effort to visit a nondescript laneway to leave a message for a dead hero.

Messages left by Mercury fans at the singer's former home. Ronan O'Connell

Despite Mercury having died 30 years ago, he continues to beguile a new generation. His appeal is maintained not just by Queen’s enduring popularity, but also the 2018 Hollywood biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and the viral YouTube videos of the band’s renowned show at Live Aid.

Widely considered one of the great rock performances of all time, Queen were the standouts at that 1985 benefit concert to raise funds for the Ethiopian famine.

Meanwhile, movie lovers entranced by Hitchcock’s films visit the London home he occupied from 1926 to 1939, before moving to the US. Hitchcock’s old house is easier to find, thanks to a plaque dedicated to the film legend on the building’s facade. The otherwise unremarkable townhouse is just a 600-metre walk from Mercury's former home.

The London home that Alfred Hitchcock occupied from 1926 to 1939. Ronan O'Connell

Arguably the most influential English filmmaker of all time, Hitchcock is credited with revolutionising the horror and thriller genres with his unique pacing and use of suspense. Hitchcock fanatics can also visit the home where he was born, about 15 kilometres east of his Kensington house, in the suburb of Leytonstone.

It’s another plaque, on a building amid a cluster of bars in downtown London, that draws fans of Bowie. That sign marks the location where the English singer posed for the cover photo of his most famous album, 1972's Ziggy Stardust. Recoloured by an illustrator to make it look like a sketch, the photo showed Bowie holding a guitar in the doorway of this building, which is located in one of London’s busiest tourist precincts, just a 400m walk from Piccadilly Circus.

Bowie is estimated to have sold about 140 million records during his extraordinary career. That figure surpasses even the superstar Hendrix. While Hendrix was born and raised in the US, it was near that Bowie plaque in London where he launched his career. In 1966, aged 24, Hendrix was brought to London by his new manager and quickly found fame.

Inside the Handel & Hendrix in London museum. Ronan O'Connell

At the top of a rickety stairway in an old London home, there’s a choice – turn right to see Hendrix or left to meet Handel. This is the Handel & Hendrix in London museum, which is based in the neighbouring homes where these two musical geniuses lived, albeit more than 200 years apart.

Originally, these adjoining buildings were occupied by the Handel House Museum, which opened in 2001. That facility showcased the German composer’s old apartment, while using Hendrix’s former home as offices.

Owing to popular demand, the latter spaces were incorporated into the museum to tell the story of Hendrix’s early years in London.

The museum uses photographs and artefacts to chronicle Hendrix’s metamorphosis from a talented but little-known musician into a blossoming superstar.

A plaque marks the location in London where David Bowie posed for the cover photo of his most famous album, 'Ziggy Stardust'. Ronan O'Connell

Chief among the items on display is the first guitar Hendrix ever played on British soil – a Wandre Blue Jeans model. Hendrix’s bedroom, with its eclectic, hippie design, has also been painstakingly recreated.

By comparison, the interior of Handel’s adjacent apartment is far more austere. This home, too, is intended to replicate its former appearance, in this case during the early to mid-1700s. Handel was aged 27 when, in 1712, he decided to leave Germany for London, where he lived for the remainder of his life.

Just like with Hendrix, Handel’s career skyrocketed in England. He quickly became one of the country’s most admired composers, crafting a series of revered operas. I was able to explore the entirety of his two-floor home, where he lived for 36 years, including his bedroom and the dining room where he rehearsed singers and performed for friends.

Handel’s work may not appeal to current generations quite as strongly as that of Hendrix, Bowie, Mercury or Hitchcock, but his legacy remains strong thanks to his restored apartment.

All five of these legends influenced, and were influenced by, London. And in this city, they remain famous from beyond the grave.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

What is Folia? Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal's new plant-based menu will launch at Four Seasons hotels in Dubai this November. A desire to cater to people looking for clean, healthy meals beyond green salad is what inspired Prince Khaled and American celebrity chef Matthew Kenney to create Folia. The word means "from the leaves" in Latin, and the exclusive menu offers fine plant-based cuisine across Four Seasons properties in Los Angeles, Bahrain and, soon, Dubai. Kenney specialises in vegan cuisine and is the founder of Plant Food + Wine and 20 other restaurants worldwide. "I’ve always appreciated Matthew’s work," says the Saudi royal. "He has a singular culinary talent and his approach to plant-based dining is prescient and unrivalled. I was a fan of his long before we established our professional relationship." Folia first launched at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in July 2018. It is available at the poolside Cabana Restaurant and for in-room dining across the property, as well as in its private event space. The food is vibrant and colourful, full of fresh dishes such as the hearts of palm ceviche with California fruit, vegetables and edible flowers; green hearb tacos filled with roasted squash and king oyster barbacoa; and a savoury coconut cream pie with macadamia crust. In March 2019, the Folia menu reached Gulf shores, as it was introduced at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, where it is served at the Bay View Lounge. Next, on Tuesday, November 1 – also known as World Vegan Day – it will come to the UAE, to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and the Four Seasons DIFC, both properties Prince Khaled has spent "considerable time at and love". There are also plans to take Folia to several more locations throughout the Middle East and Europe. While health-conscious diners will be attracted to the concept, Prince Khaled is careful to stress Folia is "not meant for a specific subset of customers. It is meant for everyone who wants a culinary experience without the negative impact that eating out so often comes with."

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

The biog Simon Nadim has completed 7,000 dives. The hardest dive in the UAE is the German U-boat 110m down off the Fujairah coast. As a child, he loved the documentaries of Jacques Cousteau He also led a team that discovered the long-lost portion of the Ines oil tanker. If you are interested in diving, he runs the XR Hub Dive Centre in Fujairah

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

