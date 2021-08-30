Travel to Europe paused for tourists from the US, Lebanon, Israel and more

Flying to Europe for a holiday is set to be paused for travellers coming from the United States and five other destinations.

The European Union plans to halt non-essential travel for people coming from destinations where coronavirus case numbers are rising.

Having first proposed the action last week, the EU is expected to announce a final decision on reimposing entry bans to travellers from select countries later on Monday.

No objections to the bill have been noted ahead of its approval.

Which countries are set to be removed from the EU Travel list?

Montenegro is set to be removed from the EU's safe travel list. Photo: Ella Louise Sullivan

Israel

Kosovo

Lebanon

Montenegro

North Macedonia

United States

Travel restrictions such as quarantine and testing requirements for unvaccinated travellers from each of these destinations are set to be reimposed, reported Reuters on Friday.

The EU safe travel list, or white list, details the destinations from where travel for non-essential purposes such as tourism and business is allowed. It is updated regularly, with Ukraine the latest country to be added in the last update on July 15.

Member states in the EU do not need to abide by the rules set out by the EU authorities and can make their own decision on whether or not to adhere to the list. However, it generally has set the agenda for who can visit the region during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, some EU countries may decide to continue to allow US tourists or travellers from other destinations, especially if they can prove they have been fully vaccinated.

The non-binding list currently has 23 destinations on it, including Japan, Jordan and Canada.

The action comes as the US grapples with rising Covid-19 case numbers. On Friday, a record high of 322,934 new cases were confirmed in the US, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

