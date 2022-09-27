Royal Brunei Airlines to resume direct flights between Dubai and London Heathrow

Service, which was a popular low-cost option, will run three times a week

Handout file photo courtesy of Royal Brunei Airlines Royal Brunei Airlines taking delivery of their first Boeing Dreamliner and the launch of the Betterfly campaign promoting this. This will be the first and only Dreamliner operating in South East Asia and, from December 2nd, the airline be flying Heathrow-Dubai-Brunei. The route will be extended to include Melbourne in April 2014, making Royal Brunei the only airline to be able to guarantee its passengers a flight on the Dreamliner on all long-haul flights. Handout file Photograph courtesy of Royal Brunei Airlines. *** Local Caption *** Royal Brunei-Dreamliner-5.JPG Royal Brunei-Dreamliner-5.JPG
Sophie Prideaux
Sep 27, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Royal Brunei Airlines is set to resume its route between Dubai International Airport and London Heathrow after four years.

The service will resume from November 2 and fly direct three times per week.

Flights will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, with return flights starting from Dh2,225 ($605).

The route, which ceased operation in 2018, typically offered more affordable travel than operators based in the UAE and the UK.

However, at the time of writing, current prices appear to be comparable with regional airlines, especially during the busy Christmas period.

Flights will depart Dubai International Airport at 3am, reaching London Heathrow at 7.20am local time.

For the return leg, flights depart London at 5pm and arrive in Dubai at 4.15am.

The resumption of the route will come as good news for UAE residents wishing to travel to the UK this autumn.

Earlier this month, travellers told The National they were put on waiting lists for flights on Emirates in September as seats in some classes were fully booked.

Read more
Six of the coolest airports: from Orlando’s new terminal to Beijing's star-fish hub

Travel experts said rising airfares on the route were a culmination of passenger demand, fuel costs and earlier imposed passenger restrictions at London Heathrow, which limited capacity for airlines.

While availability for midweek economy flights direct to London airports from Dubai on Emirates remained relatively easy to come by for September, weekend slots are few and far between.

Emirates said it would temporarily operate a third daily flight to Gatwick between October 15 and 29 to serve market demand during the school break.

Updated: September 27, 2022, 3:17 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL